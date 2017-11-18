 
News By Tag
* IT
* It Award
* Cio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chatham
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Scribendi IT Manager Bill Johnson among Finalists at 2017 Ingenious Awards

Bill Johnson one of three finalists for CanadianCIO of the Year Award
 
 
Bill Johnson
Bill Johnson
CHATHAM, Ontario - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Johnson, the IT Manager at online editing and proofreading company Scribendi, was honored as one of three finalists for the CanadianCIO of the Year Award presented at the 2017 Ingenious Awards.

This annual award ceremony is organized by the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC), a non-profit organization that, according to its website, "champions the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada." Only applicants who demonstrate "business and technological vision, entrepreneurship, and the ability to drive enterprise transformation" wcj are considered for the award.

Johnson heads Scribendi's IT department, which recently undertook a successful redesign of the company's website. Scribendi is committed to technological innovation, as technology is critical to ensuring that operations run smoothly and that we can adapt quickly in an ever-changing industry. As such, Johnson and his team are continuously implementing new ideas that will help improve the customer experience.

At the award ceremony in Toronto, Johnson had the opportunity to network with other influencers in the technology industry. The CanadianCIO of the Year Award is a great honor, and Scribendi is very happy to congratulate Bill for making it to the final round.

About Scribendi: Scribendi (https://www.scribendi.com) provides fast, affordable, professional editing and proofreading services. Over the past two decades, Scribendi has edited more than 1.4 billion words and has become a world leader in the online editing and proofreading industry, helping authors, academics, businesses, and other writers communicate clearly and accurately.

Contact
Scribendi Inc.
***@scribendi.com
End
Source:Scribendi Inc.
Email:***@scribendi.com Email Verified
Tags:IT, It Award, Cio
Industry:Technology
Location:Chatham - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scribendi.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share