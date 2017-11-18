News By Tag
Scribendi IT Manager Bill Johnson among Finalists at 2017 Ingenious Awards
Bill Johnson one of three finalists for CanadianCIO of the Year Award
This annual award ceremony is organized by the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC), a non-profit organization that, according to its website, "champions the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada." Only applicants who demonstrate "business and technological vision, entrepreneurship, and the ability to drive enterprise transformation"
Johnson heads Scribendi's IT department, which recently undertook a successful redesign of the company's website. Scribendi is committed to technological innovation, as technology is critical to ensuring that operations run smoothly and that we can adapt quickly in an ever-changing industry. As such, Johnson and his team are continuously implementing new ideas that will help improve the customer experience.
At the award ceremony in Toronto, Johnson had the opportunity to network with other influencers in the technology industry. The CanadianCIO of the Year Award is a great honor, and Scribendi is very happy to congratulate Bill for making it to the final round.
About Scribendi: Scribendi (https://www.scribendi.com) provides fast, affordable, professional editing and proofreading services. Over the past two decades, Scribendi has edited more than 1.4 billion words and has become a world leader in the online editing and proofreading industry, helping authors, academics, businesses, and other writers communicate clearly and accurately.
