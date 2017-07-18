 
Scribendi.com Launches Sleek New Website to Celebrate 20 Years

Online Editing Service Scribendi.com Updates Look with Website Focused on Client Needs
 
 
Scribendi.com's New Homepage
Scribendi.com's New Homepage
 
CHATHAM, Ontario - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Scribendi.com is celebrating 20 years in the editing industry in style, announcing today that it has launched a brand new website that will offer the same great editing and proofreading services with a sleeker, more modern design.

This stunning new platform was carefully designed with Scribendi.com's clients in mind to help them access the company's fast, affordable, professional editing and proofreading services with ease. Eye-catching images, an intuitive layout, and interactive features—such as the quote widget and live chat tool—combine to create a unique and streamlined experience.

The company's goal in revamping the website was to make site navigation and the ordering process as quick and simple as possible, ensuring that visitors' impressions of the site reflect the abilities of Scribendi.com's professional editors. The new website demonstrates the company's continued commitment to quality, innovation, and the needs of their clients, who were central to the redesign process through their feedback, reviews, and comments.

The unveiling of the new website not only symbolizes the growth of the company but also marks a significant milestone in its history. Founded in 1997 by Chandra Clarke and Terry Johnson, Scribendi.com has been providing top-notch editing and proofreading services online for two decades.

In early 2017, Patricia Riopel and Enrico Magnani of MAGNUM Capital Partners took up leadership of Scribendi.com. Under their management, and with the coordinated efforts of the entire in-house staff—including the IT, marketing, customer service, and editorial departments—the Scribendi.com team is now excited to share the results of its work with the clients they serve, both new and returning, and to enter the next 20 years continuing to live up to Scribendi.com's motto: helping the world communicate more clearly, one comma at a time.

The new website is an exciting advancement for Scribendi.com, and it's just the beginning! The team will be rolling out many new features in the coming months, so be sure to keep watching their website (https://www.scribendi.com) and social media platforms to stay up to date with the latest news from Scribendi.com.

