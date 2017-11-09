News By Tag
r2c Online fuels efficiency for Marshall Fleet Solutions
Jason Broderick, Head of Fleet Management Division at Marshall, said, "We looked at other SMR platforms and fleet management solutions out there on the market, but r2c is definitely the best suited for both our needs as a business and for the complex needs of our customers too. The platform is an all-rounder.
"Before, we used a combination of paper-based processes and some software products, but using r2c will mean we now have an integral, real-time platform for all fleet and workshop management matters."
Marshall Fleet Solutions have signed up to use a range of r2c's digital solutions, including the 'Core' platform for optimised fleet management, 'Inspect' for digital workshop data entry and 'i2i' for seamless SMR authorisation, maintenance control and electronic invoicing.
Broderick continued, "Using i2i will mean we can process supplier invoices quickly and seamlessly, with full visibility of costs. Going forwards, our admin will be much wcj more efficient and our supplier relationships will only get better."
"A stand-out feature for us is the ability to introduce menu pricing and auto-authorise SMR work. It's priceless and will optimise our capacity, so we can focus our energy on the multitude of premium services we provide across the nation."
Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "We're delighted to have Marshall Fleet Solutions on board as part of their digital switch. They join a growing number of fleet management companies adopting r2c Online. Boosted efficiency and customer service levels are just a few of many benefits of using r2c, so we're looking forward to helping Jason and the team get maximum ROI."
