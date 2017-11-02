News By Tag
Leveling the Playing Field: An In-Depth Look at Accommodations on High Stakes Exams
Suffolk County Psychological Association's Friday night workshop on December 1, 2017
At the conclusion of the presentation, attendees will be able to:
• Explain what the law means by inability to access;
• Articulate the distinction between a disability and a functional limitation;
• Describe how to properly document support for the presence of a functional limitation;
• Enumerate which test accommodations are available to exam takers and what documentation is required for each;
• Determine what is the optimum amount of extended time for an exam taker;
• Detect and explain situations in which extended time is the wrong accommodation and propose some better alternative accommodations.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Dr. Wendi Fischer holds an M.S. in Education, an M.A. in School Psychology, and a Ph.D. in School and Clinical Psychology. She has been a chairperson for CSE and CPSE committees and has testified at Impartial Hearings as an expert witness on behalf of both school districts and parents. Dr. Fischer is board certified by the American Board of Professional Disability Consultants (ABPDC). She has facilitated training sessions about how to recognize, understand, treat, and document learning and other disabilities for school districts, private schools, hospitals, and non-profit organizations in many areas, including New York State and Washington, D.C. She has consulted on cases from almost every one of the 50 states. She has worked with attorneys, advocates, and testing organizations. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and the New York State Psychological Association. She is also a past president of the Suffolk County Psychological Association, where she currently serves as chair of their advisory Ethics Committee.
Sign wcj in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm
Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 11/27/17.
Location: Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center 55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible)
PRICING:
SCPA Members: No Fee
Current Adelphi Faculty & Students: No Fee
Nonmembers: $15 fee if payment received by 11/27/17
$20.00 fee from 11/28/17 - 12/01/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.
2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional fee
Certificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additional
REGISTRATION
If you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@
Suffolk County Psychological Association
P.O. Box 397
Commack, NY 11725
631-423-2409
http://www.suffolkpsych.org
Contact
Suffolk County Psychological Association
631-423-2409
***@suffolkpsych.org
