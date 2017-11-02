 
Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Leveling the Playing Field: An In-Depth Look at Accommodations on High Stakes Exams

Suffolk County Psychological Association's Friday night workshop on December 1, 2017
 
 
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- We often hear a parent or teacher observe that a student is bright but does not do well on tests. The spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act provides for access. It guarantees that if an individual cannot properly access an exam because of a disability that limits success during test taking, that individual has the right to take exams with accommodations, such as extended time. This is no different than the way the same act guarantees that, if a person cannot access a high floor of a public building because of a physical impairment that limits mobility, that person has the right to have the use of a ramp or an elevator.

At the conclusion of the presentation, attendees will be able to:

• Explain what the law means by inability to access;
• Articulate the distinction between a disability and a functional limitation;
• Describe how to properly document support for the presence of a functional limitation;
• Enumerate which test accommodations are available to exam takers and what documentation is required for each;
• Determine what is the optimum amount of extended time for an exam taker;
• Detect and explain situations in which extended time is the wrong accommodation and propose some better alternative accommodations.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Dr. Wendi Fischer holds an M.S. in Education, an M.A. in School Psychology, and a Ph.D. in School and Clinical Psychology. She has been a chairperson for CSE and CPSE committees and has testified at Impartial Hearings as an expert witness on behalf of both school districts and parents. Dr. Fischer is board certified by the American Board of Professional Disability Consultants (ABPDC). She has facilitated training sessions about how to recognize, understand, treat, and document learning and other disabilities for school districts, private schools, hospitals, and non-profit organizations in many areas, including New York State and Washington, D.C. She has consulted on cases from almost every one of the 50 states. She has worked with attorneys, advocates, and testing organizations. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and the New York State Psychological Association. She is also a past president of the Suffolk County Psychological Association, where she currently serves as chair of their advisory Ethics Committee.

Sign wcj in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pm

Handouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 11/27/17.

Location: Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center 55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible)

PRICING:

SCPA Members: No Fee
Current Adelphi Faculty & Students: No Fee
Nonmembers: $15 fee if payment received by 11/27/17

$20.00 fee from 11/28/17 - 12/01/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.

2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional fee

Certificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additional

REGISTRATION
If you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@suffolkpsych.org or call 631-423-2409 and be sure to leave a contact telephone number in your email or message. You may register and pay for this and all of our other workshops via our website using the form within this listing or by mailing in your payment (payable to SCPA) with your name and contact information to:

Suffolk County Psychological Association
P.O. Box 397
Commack, NY 11725

631-423-2409

http://www.suffolkpsych.org

Suffolk County Psychological Association
631-423-2409
***@suffolkpsych.org
