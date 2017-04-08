SCPA presents a workshop on Autism Spectrum Disorders, Friday, May 5, 2017

Media Contact

--The workshops will provide an overview of how Autism (ASD) may present in children, teens, and adults and a framework for conceptualizing the mental health problems of teens and adults with ASD. Changes from DSM IV to 5 will be discussed, along with an overview of assessment of ASD and how to use assessment data to inform treatment planning. A rationale for using Behavior Therapy and Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), with descriptions of these approaches, including modifications for use with ASD, will be discussed. Case examples and opportunities for participants to present their own cases for group discussion will be provided., is a clinical psychologist specializing in the assessment and treatment of individuals on the Autism spectrum who also experience difficult co-occurring disorders, such as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and severe anxiety. She is board certified in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy and brings warmth, sensitivity, and a strong sense of humor to her work as a licensed clinical psychologist. As a member of Spectrum Services, Dr. Sachs maintains a private practice in Manhattan. She was recognized as a rising star by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), receiving their Career Development Leadership Award in 2015. Prior to being in full time private practice, Dr. Sachs was a staff psychologist at the Fay J. Lindner Center for Autism. In addition to her time at the Lindner Center, Dr. Sachs simultaneously served as the Director of Psychoeducational Services at Academic Options and worked as a licensed clinical psychologist at NeuroBehavioral Institute in Weston, FL. There she specialized in the areas of Autism, OCD, Anxiety Disorders and parent training. As part of her professional training Dr. Sachs has worked in various clinical and educational settings, serving as therapist, evaluator, coordinator, and team member. She received her Bachelor's degree, and Ph.D. from New York University and Hofstra University, respectively, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Miami.Sign in will begin at 6:45 PM - Workshop - 7:15pm - 9:15pmHandouts and seating can be guaranteed only for those who pre-register and pay by 05/01/17.Adelphi University's Hauppauge Education and Conference Center55 Kennedy Drive, Hauppauge (Facilities are handicapped accessible)No FeeNo Fee$15 fee if payment received by 05/01/17$20.00 fee from 05/01/17 - 05/05/17 strictly subject to Seating Availability.2 CE credits are available for a $30.00 additional feeCertificate of Attendance available for $5.00 additionalIf you have any questions (including information about our cancellation policy), please email administrator@suffolkpsych.org or call 631-423-2409 and be sure to leave a contact telephone number in your email or message. You may register and pay for this and all of our other workshops via our website using the form within this listing or by mailing in your payment (payable to SCPA) with your name and contact information to:Suffolk County Psychological AssociationP.O. Box 397Commack, NY 11725