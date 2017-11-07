News By Tag
Navicure Recognized as Emerging Company of the Year by Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce
Navicure's healthcare industry innovation earned the company a 2017 Phoenix Award
Hosted by Metro Atlanta Chamber in conjunction with the Health IT Leadership Summit, the Phoenix Awards honor companies and individuals who have made groundbreaking strides to help grow Georgia's health IT market. Founded and headquartered in Duluth, Navicure has been one of Georgia's fastest growing companies for years, earning numerous awards for growth. The company has made a reputation in local and national markets as a leader in healthcare technology innovation and client service. Navicure is proud to continue its legacy of innovation and growth in the metro Atlanta area and to contribute to the dynamic local technology community.
Beyond winning several industry awards this year, Navicure recently announced its merger with ZirMed®, another leading RCM provider based in Louisville, Ky. This move unites the two top-ranked RCM technology leaders and further expands Navicure's product breadth and ability to serve clients in virtually any care setting, so that clients and providers across all market segments now have the means to optimize their financial and operational performance.
"We are always thrilled to be honored for wcj growth and innovation in the Atlanta technology market, which continues to be one of the most dynamic in the country," said Jim Denny, Navicure's founder and Executive Chairman. "We're fortunate to maintain a leadership position and help Atlanta continue to attract some of the brightest talent to the healthcare IT industry. Our company and the Atlanta area continue to present an extraordinary opportunity for those looking to grow companies and careers."
"This year's emerging company, Navicure, is a key figure in our health industry today. Their cloud-based services and solutions allow healthcare organizations to operate more effectively, and they are a strong contribution to the health IT and FinTech community in metro Atlanta," said Kornelius Bankston, Director of Bioscience Ecosystem Expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
About Navicure + ZirMed
Navicure and ZirMed are now one company. The combined company, which will initially operate under both the Navicure and ZirMed brands, provides integrated cloud-based healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions that improve both operating efficiencies and financial results including revenue, cash flow, and cost of collecting from payers and patients. The company's platforms include solutions for medical claims management and monitoring, charge integrity, contract management and modeling, AR management, patient billing and payments, predictive analytics, and eligibility and coverage detection. Navicure and ZirMed are recognized as industry leaders, collectively scoring Best in KLAS® claims clearinghouse every year since 2010 and multiple #1 rankings in both medical claims processing and patient payment solutions from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The combined company supports more than 400,000 providers, hospitals, health systems and ambulatory services organizations and partners with the leading EHR and practice management solution providers. For more information, visit www.navicure.com and www.ZirMed.com, or follow @Navicure and @ZirMed on Twitter.
