News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Navicure Honored with Atlanta Metro Area 2017 Top WorkPlaces Award by Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Growing healthcare IT company receives recognition for fourth consecutive year
"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest, and oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."
"We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row," said Jim Denny (http://www.navicure.com/
As Navicure continues to grow their commitment and dedication to a strong corporate culture, training and intra-office communications have allowed them to be consistently ranked as one of the best places to work in the Metro Atlanta area.
"I have always known that Navicure is a great place to work, and this award just drives that home for our team," said Priscilla Pennington, a Navicure employee for 9 years. "Our corporate commitment to customer service is guided by the leadership team's investment in our company culture, and I look forward to watching our culture develop as the business continues to grow."
About Navicure
Navicure® (http://www.navicure.com/
Navicure is the exclusive claims clearinghouse and patient payments solution of the MGMA Executive Partner network. The company received the 2017 Best in KLAS® ranking for the claims and clearinghouse (over 20 physician) segment. Navicure was also the top-ranked end-to-end revenue cycle leader in three categories as part of the 2016 Black Book™ RCM Survey. For more information, please visit www.navicure.com, or follow @Navicure on Twitter.
About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.
Contact
Julia Gardial
***@dodgecommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse