Navicure Honored with Atlanta Metro Area 2017 Top WorkPlaces Award by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Growing healthcare IT company receives recognition for fourth consecutive year
 
 
ATLANTA - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Navicure®, a provider of cloud-based healthcare claims management, patient payment and data analytics solutions, has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The company was named the #17 top place to work in Atlanta in the mid-size company category. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an extensive employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest, and oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row," said Jim Denny (http://www.navicure.com/leadership-team.html), founder, president and CEO of Navicure. "One of our top priorities has always been creating a workplace where employees have a true impact on the business and have fun while doing it. Our company culture is our single greatest asset since it enables us to attract and retain talented employees who reflect our core values. Navicure's client service is as important as our technology to our clients, and our employees and culture are what drive our success."

As Navicure continues to grow their commitment and dedication to a strong corporate culture, training and intra-office communications have allowed them to be consistently ranked as one of the best places to work in the Metro Atlanta area.

"I have always known that Navicure is a great place to work, and this award just drives that home for our team," said Priscilla Pennington, a Navicure employee for 9 years. "Our corporate commitment to customer service is guided by the leadership team's investment in our company culture, and I look forward to watching our culture develop as the business continues to grow."

About Navicure

Navicure® (http://www.navicure.com/) is a provider of cloud-based claims management and patient payment solutions that enable healthcare organizations of all sizes to increase revenue, accelerate cash flow,and reduce the cost and effort of managing claims, patient billing and payments, and healthcare data analytics. Serving more than 100,000 providers nationwide, Navicure's complete healthcare revenue cycle management platform, Navicure® Total RCM Platform™, integrates payer medical claims processing and patient billing with an advanced healthcare business intelligence dashboard utilizing real-time data to continually optimize operational workflow and financial results. Navicure's unique 3-Ring® service supports every client with trained, experienced analysts who guarantee that every call will be answered within three rings.

Navicure is the exclusive claims clearinghouse and patient payments solution of the MGMA Executive Partner network. The company received the 2017 Best in KLAS® ranking for the claims and clearinghouse (over 20 physician) segment. Navicure was also the top-ranked end-to-end revenue cycle leader in three categories as part of the 2016 Black Book™ RCM Survey. For more information, please visit www.navicure.com, or follow @Navicure on Twitter.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.

Julia Gardial
