News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Navicure Named a TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company
Technology Association of Georgia to honor Navicure for its innovation and contributions to the state's technology community
TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and their efforts in spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives and advancements throughout the U.S. and globally. "We are honored to be on TAG's list of top technology companies in Georgia," said Jim Denny, founder, president and CEO of Navicure. "Since its inception, Navicure has been dedicated to delivering the tools and services healthcare providers need to improve their financial health and operational performance. We will continue providing technology solutions and educational resources for healthcare providers from small and large organizations as they look for ways to effectively manage their revenue cycle." "The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's technology community," said Larry Williams, president & CEO of TAG. "The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."
About Navicure
Navicure® is a provider of cloud-based healthcare claims management and patient payment solutions that enable healthcare organizations of all sizes to increase revenue, accelerate cash flow, and reduce the cost and effort of managing insurance claims, patient billing and payments, and data analytics. Serving more than 100,000 healthcare providers nationwide, Navicure's complete healthcare revenue cycle management platform, Navicure® Total RCM Platform™, integrates payer and patient billing with an advanced analytics dashboard utilizing real-time data to continually optimize operational workflow and financial results. Navicure's unique 3-Ring® service supports every client with trained, experienced analysts who guarantee that every call will be answered within three rings.
Navicure is the exclusive claims management and patient payment solution of the MGMA Executive Partner network. The company received the 2017 Best in KLAS® ranking for the claims and clearinghouse (over 20 physician) segment. Navicure was also the top-ranked end-to-end revenue cycle leader in three categories as part of the 2016 Black Book™ RCM Survey. For more information, please visit www.navicure.com, or follow @Navicure on Twitter.
About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)
TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.
Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.
For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at http://www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/
Contact
Julia Gardial
Dodge Communications
***@dodgecommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse