Navicure Achieves EHNAC Healthcare Network Re-Accreditation
HNAP accreditation ensures adherence to health data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure and integrity requirements
Through the consultative review process, EHNAC evaluated Navicure in areas of privacy measures, systems availability and security infrastructure. In addition, EHNAC reviewed the organization's process of managing and transferring protected health information and determined that the organization meets or exceeds all EHNAC criteria and industry standards. Through completion of the rigorous accreditation process, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, adherence to strict standards and participation in the comprehensive, objective evaluation of its business.
"An organization's decision in taking the necessary steps to ensure trust within its stakeholders and customers that they're adhering to the latest standards in privacy, security and confidentiality is an important accomplishment in this time of heightened regulatory concerns," said Lee Barrett, executive director of EHNAC. "Attaining EHNAC HNAP accreditation, as Navicure has, requires companies demonstrate full commitment to ensuring the security and privacy of health data processing and transactions for their customers."
"EHNAC's re-accreditation further validates Navicure's hard work and dedication to provide secure, best-in-class solutions to our clients," said Jim Denny, founder and CEO of Navicure. "We constantly strive to deliver excellent products to our clients, and are proud to continue to offer compliant, quality solutions that have met EHNAC's rigorous standards since 2007."
About Navicure
Navicure® is a provider of integrated cloud-based medical claims management and patient payment solutions that enable healthcare organizations of all sizes to increase revenue, accelerate cash flow, and reduce the cost and effort of managing claims, patient billing and payments, and healthcare data analytics. Serving more than 100,000 providers nationwide, Navicure's solutions integrate with industry-leading practice management systems and open software as a service (SaaS) companies. Navicure's complete healthcare revenue cycle management platform, Navicure® Total RCM Platform™, combines payer medical claims processing and patient billing with an advanced healthcare business intelligence dashboard utilizing real-time data to continually optimize operational workflow and financial results. Navicure's unique 3-Ring® service supports every client with trained, experienced analysts who guarantee that every call will be answered within three rings. Navicure is the exclusive claims clearinghouse and patient payments solution of the MGMA Executive Partner network. The company received the 2017 Best in KLAS® ranking for the claims and clearinghouse (over 20 physician) segment. Navicure was also the top-ranked end-to-end revenue cycle leader in three categories as part of the 2016 Black Book™ RCM Survey. For more information, please visit www.navicure.com or follow @Navicure on Twitter.
About EHNAC
The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, eprescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators.
EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact
Julia Gardial
Dodge Communications
678-879-1929
***@dodgecommunications.com
