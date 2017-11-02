News By Tag
MFG.com Appoints Ronald L. Hollis as President and CEO
Focused on Making the World's Largest Manufacturing Marketplace the Premier Destination in Manufacturing for Buyers to Easily Discover New Suppliers and Manufacturers to Efficiently Discover New Customers
Dr. Hollis founded Quickparts.com, Inc. and served as its president and CEO. The firm revolutionized product development by simplifying the purchase of low-volume custom parts with patented online instant quoting. Previously, he founded and served as president and CEO of Rapid Tech Engineering, a company that provided engineering services for product development and became one of the world's first value-added resellers of 3D printers. Earlier, as a vice president at Fastec Engineering, he helped guide the operations of this injection molding manufacturer that provided design, engineering and manufacturing for product development companies. Dr. Hollis has consulted widely, sharing practical business logic and leadership insights with organizations eager to change and succeed. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama and a doctor of philosophy in technology business management from the University of Alabama–Huntsville.
MFG.com is part of the Fulcrum Equity Partners' portfolio. In commenting on the Hollis appointment, Frank X. Dalton, partner with Fulcrum Equity Partners, says, "Ron's background wcj and extensive experience in the space is a game changer for MFG.com. We look forward to his new leadership and focus."
Dr. Hollis says, "I am excited to join MFG.com and lead it into the future. I know the space well and all the players. I also know the challenges and opportunities. My role will encompass many activities, but none is more important than helping MFG.com realize its full potential as the premier destination in the manufacturing sector for discovery. For suppliers, discovery connotes the most efficient means to identify new customers. For buyers, discovery means having an effective resource available to find and qualify suppliers based on their capabilities, profile, rankings, quality and more."
He adds, "Discovery is an important new value proposition for our organization, comprising many working parts and offering untold opportunities to excel. Manufacturing needs a resource that helps forge buyer-supplier relationships, and MFG.com is poised to meet that need in new and exciting ways."
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking custom manufacturing services with qualified contract manufacturers around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. The platform is designed to help both buyers and suppliers develop long-term relationships by enabling technology that helps make the discovery process efficient. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?
