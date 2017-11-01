News By Tag
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping to Host Ladies' Night at the Gardens
The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the garden center, located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd., nestled in The Hammock area of Palm Coast. There is no cost to attend.
Ladies' Night in the Gardens will be an opportunity for women to enjoy a glass of wine, taste delicious chocolates, and shop in the gift shop and gardens for the upcoming holiday season.
Attendees will also enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or sangria along with special promotions.
"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with another Ladies' Night in the Gardens," said co-owner Janine Regina. "We hope our guests will once again enjoy wine, sangria, chocolate, live music and shopping."
Guests must RSVP their names by text to (386) 569-8894. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to get a complimentary drink.
For more information, visit the events section of facebook.com/
# # #
Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping opened in 2006 and is owned by Janine Regina Fonseca and Mike Fonseca. They offer professional landscape designs and lawn maintenance services for commercial and residential customers, as well as wcj expert advice on Florida-friendly coastal, intracoastal and inland regions of North Florida plant and tree products. They offer garden workshops and classes on vertical gardens, Hypertufa pots, terrariums, herb gardens and more. Their garden center and gift shop are located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in Palm Coast. They carry all types of Florida-friendly plants as well as plant care products such as fertilizers, soil, mulches and more. There is decorative glazed pottery, unique garden spheres and statuary throughout the garden center for sale. The staff at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping carefully hand-pick unique and high quality plants and products to ensure their customers are getting the best value for their investment. They can be reached online at http://hammockgardens.com/
Janine Regina
***@gmail.com
