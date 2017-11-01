 
News By Tag
* Hammock Gardens Nursery
* Flagler County
* Ladies Night
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping to Host Ladies' Night at the Gardens

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hammock Gardens Nursery
Flagler County
Ladies Night

Industry:
Event

Location:
Palm Coast - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

PALM COAST, Fla. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- On November 16, Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping will host Ladies' Night at the Gardens.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the garden center, located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd., nestled in The Hammock area of Palm Coast. There is no cost to attend.

Ladies' Night in the Gardens will be an opportunity for women to enjoy a glass of wine, taste delicious chocolates, and shop in the gift shop and gardens for the upcoming holiday season.

Attendees will also enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or sangria along with special promotions.

"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with another Ladies' Night in the Gardens," said co-owner Janine Regina. "We hope our guests will once again enjoy wine, sangria, chocolate, live music and shopping."

Guests must RSVP their names by text to (386) 569-8894. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to get a complimentary drink.

For more information, visit the events section of facebook.com/HammockGardens.


# # #

Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping opened in 2006 and is owned by Janine Regina Fonseca and Mike Fonseca. They offer professional landscape designs and lawn maintenance services for commercial and residential customers, as well as wcj expert advice on Florida-friendly coastal, intracoastal and inland regions of North Florida plant and tree products. They offer garden workshops and classes on vertical gardens, Hypertufa pots, terrariums, herb gardens and more. Their garden center and gift shop are located at 5208 North Oceanshore Blvd in Palm Coast. They carry all types of Florida-friendly plants as well as plant care products such as fertilizers, soil, mulches and more. There is decorative glazed pottery, unique garden spheres and statuary throughout the garden center for sale. The staff at Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping carefully hand-pick unique and high quality plants and products to ensure their customers are getting the best value for their investment. They can be reached online at http://hammockgardens.com/ orhttps://www.facebook.com/HammockGardens, and via telephone at 386-446-9154.

Contact
Janine Regina
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Hammock Gardens Nursery & Landscaping
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Hammock Gardens Nursery, Flagler County, Ladies Night
Industry:Event
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share