Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Five Markets Across Eastern United States Welcome New FairBridge Hotels

FairBridge Inn Express Opens First Florida and Mississippi Locations
 
 
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- With the addition of new sites in Georgia, New Jersey and Tennessee, the number of branded FairBridge locations open across seventeen states nationwide now stands over fifty with several new locations scheduled to open in Texas and Indiana before the end of this year. The west coast based hotel branding and technology services firm also has plans to open seven new hotels in early 2018 in the same markets with existing FairBridge license holders as further evidence of the superior performance and delivery of the company's proprietary cloud-based FairCloud PMS platform for hotel owners and operators across the country.

FairBridge Inn Express in Dundee, FL

Serving the Central Florida market and visitors to the Orlando area, the FairBridge Inn Express of Dundee, FL offers newly renovated guest rooms, swimming pool & fitness center, on-site restaurant and other amenities tailored to guests visiting wcj year round. Ideally located nearby to the Spring Training sites for professional baseball teams and year round visitors to area theme parks and attractions, the FairBridge Inn Express Dundee provides guests with access to the best destinations throughout Central Florida and Orlando.

FairBridge Inn Express in Macon, GA

The FairBridge Inn Express of Macon is located four miles from the Museum of Arts and Sciences, and only minutes from the Grand Opera House. All guest rooms at the property offer free WiFi, cable TV, desks and coffeemakers, as well as micro/fridge units to guests visiting the Macon area.

FairBridge Inn Express in Natchez, MS

Located in historic Natchez, Mississippi the FairBridge Inn Express is ideally located within three miles of Rhythm Night Club Museum, Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Natchez National Historical Park.  This property offers exceptional value and comfort to guests visiting the Natchez area with complimentary continental breakfast, spacious guest rooms, outdoor swimming pool, and ample parking for larger recreational vehicles and trucks.

FairBridge Hotel & Conference Center in Somerset, NJ

This premier property serves the Bridgewater-Somerset area and offers spacious banquet and meeting facilities along with nearly 200 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites designed to serve the needs of business and leisure visitors.

Platform Growth

In addition to branded hotels, three additional properties joined the FairCloud reservation platform in Suburban Seattle, at New York's LaGuardia Airport and in downtown Trenton, New Jersey.

For complete information on these locations including booking details please visit http://www.fairbridgeinns.com to select your destination hotel.
Source:FairBridge Hotels International
Email:***@fairbridgeinns.com Email Verified
