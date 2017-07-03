News By Tag
The SeaScape Inn SF, A FairBridge Hotel Opens
Smart & Stylish Boutique Hotel Welcomes Visitors to San Francisco
The SeaScape Inn SF is located at 4340 Judah St just steps from the gorgeous Pacific Ocean and ideally situated for guests to enjoy fabulous local dining and shopping while enjoying the beauty of San Francisco's parks and gardens. The newly redesigned guestrooms offer well-appointed modern accommodations with thoughtful amenities including complimentary wireless Internet, in room coffee, and limited self-parking. The 21-room property completed a comprehensive design makeover with the focus on updating and enhancing hotel aesthetics, comfort, and convenience for new guests.
As the hotel's operator, Ms. Bakula Patel and her family invested a considerable amount of time, resources, and effort since early 2017 to reposition the property for entering the highly competitive segment of hotels in a city well-known for its smaller boutique properties. When asked about the motivation behind her decision to introduce the SeaScape Inn SF concept to the market, Ms. Patel stated, "Our goal each day is to create as many positive and memorable experiences for our guests as possible. This exciting new image and robust technology platform are important keys to meeting that goal by creating and cultivating far more meaningful guest engagement opportunities. We really know how to treat people well, and FHI supports that message through its branding and technology. That's why we feel great about what we are creating for our guests and our community."
The newest guest reviews along with early feedback from visitors to the SeaScape Inn SF are strong indicators that San Francisco's newest boutique property represents the best in smart hospitality for visitors seeking value without compromising on service and style.
For additional property information or reservations please call 415-661-2300 or visit SeaScape Inn SF, a FairBridge Hotel online at www.fairbridgeinns.com
About FairBridge Hotels International Inc.
FairBridge offers complete branding solutions for hotels seeking attractive & affordable licensing programs featuring leading-edge revenue support services for operators across all market segments. Powered for success by our dynamic technology platform and unique delivery model, FairBridge re-aligns, revitalizes, and re-brands hotels to perform better for less.
For Media Inquires call 1-800-374-5247 or visit www.fairbridgeinns.com (http://www.fairbridgehotels.com/
