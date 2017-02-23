Country(s)
Leading Hospitality Management Firm Selects Cloud-Based Smart Hotel Platform
InnFocus and FairBridge Offer Turnkey Asset Management Solution for Hotels
PLEASANTON, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- InnFocus Hospitality Solutions (www.InnFocusHospitalitySolutions.com), the premier hotel management consultancy based in Andover, NJ, has selected FairCloud PMS Platform (www.faircloudpms.com) as the first could-based reservation management platform approved for use in conjunction with a suite of management & support services offered by InnFocus to clients nationwide. The platform is exclusively offered through hotel branding & technology services firm FHI Inc, of Pleasanton, CA. This announcement opens the door to possible future branding projects for FairBridge Hotels and management projects for InnFocus as they look to expand their collective reach into new markets across the country.
Announcing the selection earlier today, InnFocus President/CFO Mr Duane Elledge offered the following statement: "After reviewing the various software packages available for hotels and operators of all sizes, FairCloud stands apart for the ease of use, the adaptability for a range of property types, and most importantly the degree of control it offers to owners." Mr Elledge continued, "FairBridge has a unique approach to hotel technology & branding that keeps the owners expectations at the forefront. This represents an incredible opportunity for owners and investors that feel unsure about how to capture healthy returns in uncertain times." Mr Elledge and the InnFocus team have spent decades working with owners and developers of hotel projects worldwide and have extensive expertise working with Hilton, Wyndham, and Radisson as well as leading independent hotels.
FairBridge CEO Rajiv Bhatia added, "In the hospitality world, the InnFocus team has seen and done it all. With a track record of delivering the very best, the leadership knows how to create successful outcomes for hotels. For this reason, I'm thrilled to share that FairBridge has aligned with InnFocus to bring an unbeatable turnkey package for professional management, branding, and technology services for owners and investors everywhere."
As the recently appointed head of FairBridge Hotels, Mr Bhatia has assumed the CEO role during a very exciting time for the company. In less than two years, FairBridge has more than doubled in size and stands poised to continue its penetration into several major domestic and international markets throughout 2017 and beyond.
For Media Inquiries, call 1-800-374-5247 or visit www.fairbridgeinns.com.
About FairBridge Hotels International Inc.
FairBridge Hotels offers a customized branding platform for hotels everywhere. We provide an attractive alternative to legacy franchise models by offering hassle-free licensing with a unique, vibrant identity and streamlined support services. Powered for success by our dynamic technology platform and attractive model, FairBridge re-aligns, revitalizes, and rebrands hotels to perform better in competitive markets worldwide.
