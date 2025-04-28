Nick Mastrogiorgio, a retired Police Lieutenant, lifelong Mount Vernon resident, and small business owner, has officially announced his candidacy for Mount Vernon City Council. Running as a Democrat in the upcoming June 2025 primary.

By: Friends of Nick Mastrogiorgio

Contact

Nicholas Mastrogiorgio

***@mastro4council.com Nicholas Mastrogiorgio

End

-- Nick Mastrogiorgio Announces Candidacy for Mount Vernon City Council — A Call for Transparency, Accountability, and Real ChangeMount Vernon, NY — Nick Mastrogiorgio, a retired Police Lieutenant, lifelong Mount Vernon resident, and small business owner, has officially announced his candidacy for Mount Vernon City Council. Running as a Democrat in the upcoming June 2025 primary, Mastrogiorgio enters the race with a clear and urgent message: the people of Mount Vernon deserve better.A fourth-generation Mount Vernon resident, Mastrogiorgio's roots in the city run deep. His great-grandfather built the family's home on Terrace Avenue over a century ago. Since then, the Mastrogiorgio family has proudly served Mount Vernon in various capacities—his grandfather in the Department of Public Works for 40 years, his father as a police officer for 24 years, his grandmother in the school system, and his sister and two step-sisters in City Hall and the Police Department respectively."I'm not a politician,"said Mastrogiorgio. "I'm a resident, a public servant, and someone who has fought for fairness his entire career. I'm stepping up now because the current City Council has failed the people—raising taxes to unsustainable levels while voting to increase their own salaries. That's not leadership. That's self-interest."Mastrogiorgio retired as a lieutenant from the Mount Vernon Police Department, where he also served as President of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA). Throughout his career, he advocated for both the safety of his fellow officers and the well-being of the community at large. His leadership emphasized unity, justice, and accountability—principles he promises to bring to City Hall.In addition to his service in law enforcement, Mastrogiorgio is the founder of MastroTek, a small business offering web design, IT support, and digital marketing to fellow small business owners throughout Westchester County. He previously worked as a business consultant for Citibank and held Series 7, Series 63, and Life/Health Insurance licenses.If elected, Mastrogiorgio plans to focus full-time on his role as councilman—eschewing outside interests to give his undivided attention to improving city services, infrastructure, and economic fairness. His campaign is centered around the core values of Transparency, Accountability, and Fairness.Among his top priorities:Holding the line on property taxes and demanding fiscal responsibilityReforming PILOT agreements that unfairly shift the tax burden onto residentsSupporting fully staffed and well-resourced public safety departmentsPromoting responsible economic development that benefits the entire communityCreating programs to keep Mount Vernon's youth off the streets and on a path to successKeeping residents informed through weekly council activity reports and public explanations of every vote he casts"My campaign is about giving power back to the people," Mastrogiorgio said. "This will be my only job, and my only boss will be the residents of Mount Vernon."To learn more about Nick Mastrogiorgio's platform or to get involved, visit www.mastro4council.com.Contact:Nick MastrogiorgioEmail: nickmastro@mastro4council.comPhone: (914) 218-4754Website: www.mastro4council.comInstagram/Facebook:@mastro4council