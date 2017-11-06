News By Tag
"giving" Artisan Pop -up Event
"Community Giving to One Another" Free Family Friendly Event
Discover a collection of the most unique gifts, craft beer, Moe's Kombucha and vegan treats ethically-produced and handcrafted by local artisans, such as Artisanal Crafter, Bala Boutique, BellaMia Beads, Inner Sea Co, JuiceBuzz, Power Rituals, and Serenity Flows ScentSation to name a few. While shopping your kids can take a mini yoga session by certified kids yoga teacher in the garden.
The event is to benefit local non-profit WiseTribe, wcj an education nonprofit that empowers individuals as engaged citizens through collaborative learning opportunities. By bringing diverse generations and cultures together for project-based experiences, WiseTribe strengthens the wellbeing and sustainability of our communities.
About Anuttara Yoga Shala: is a School of Yoga with the most diverse and varied menu of authentic yoga all as Anuttara Yoga, the Supreme Yoga.
Each event will consist of an ever-changing lineup of local entrepreneurs. Anuttara Yoga Events gives back to the local community by partnering with non-profit organizations in the area.
Event Director: Melissa Nangle
Vendor info or more details
561.927.7331
events@AnuttaraYoga.om
www.anuttarayoga.com
Media Contact
Event Director: Melissa Nangle
Vendor info or more details
events@anuttarayoga.om
