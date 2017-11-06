"giving" Artisan Pop -up Event

"Community Giving to One Another" Free Family Friendly Event

-- For 1 day only on Sunday December 3rd, we're popping up at the beautiful Anuttara Yoga Shala and School, Northeast 22nd Street, Delray Beach, FL, from 12-6pm, to bring you a unique holiday shopping experience while listening to live reggae beats by Adam the "Teacha" Barnes. Enjoy some delicious vegan eats from Natuurlik Food Truck.Discover a collection of the most unique gifts, craft beer, Moe's Kombucha and vegan treats ethically-produced and handcrafted by local artisans, such as Artisanal Crafter, Bala Boutique, BellaMia Beads, Inner Sea Co, JuiceBuzz, Power Rituals, and Serenity Flows ScentSation to name a few. While shopping your kids can take a mini yoga session by certified kids yoga teacher in the garden.The event is to benefit local non-profit WiseTribe, wcj an education nonprofit that empowers individuals as engaged citizens through collaborative learning opportunities. By bringing diverse generations and cultures together for project-based experiences, WiseTribe strengthens the wellbeing and sustainability of our communities.is a School of Yoga with the most diverse and varied menu of authentic yoga all as Anuttara Yoga, the Supreme Yoga.Each event will consist of an ever-changing lineup of local entrepreneurs. Anuttara Yoga Events gives back to the local community by partnering with non-profit organizations in the area.Event Director: Melissa NangleVendor info or more details561.927.7331events@AnuttaraYoga.om