St Lucie Mets Second Annual ALS Awareness Game will be played at First Data Field, 525 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL Sunday, August 6 at 1pm

ALS AWARENESS DAY

Cynthia Almeida

Cynthia Almeida

-- The first pitch will be in honor of local Port St Lucie resident, Chris R. Carr. 30 year old newlywed, who was diagnosed with ALS last February 2016. He has huge support group from his family, friends and employer. Chris holds his faith that God will use his life for a great purpose.Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure. However, as a result of the ice bucket challenge viral phenomenon -- which resulted in more than $220 million in donations from 159 countries and 10 billion views -- significant new investments have been made in research on the causes and potential treatments.After the game we will be hosting an ice bucket challenge to those who wish to participate. Last year several of the players participated. This year we have hopes for the entire stadium and both teams for a record breaking #icebucketchallenge.Tickets are $7. For every ticket sold $3 will go to Cynthia Almeida's Amazing Grace ( http://web.alsa.org/ site/TR?pg=team&fr_id=12337&t... ) team at the Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS®. in honor of her Mother who lost the battle with ALS in 2012. Cynthia Almeida pledges to participate in this walk until until there is a cure. Cynthia Almeida is a Committee Member at The ALS Association Florida Chapter. If you would like to purchase tickets or join the team please contact Cynthia Almeida at cindy_almeida6@yahoo.com