St Lucie Mets Second Annual ALS Awareness Game
St Lucie Mets Second Annual ALS Awareness Game will be played at First Data Field, 525 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL Sunday, August 6 at 1pm
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure. However, as a result of the ice bucket challenge viral phenomenon -- which resulted in more than $220 million in donations from 159 countries and 10 billion views -- significant new investments have been made in research on the causes and potential treatments.
After the game we will be hosting an ice bucket challenge to those who wish to participate. Last year several of the players participated. This year we have hopes for the entire stadium and both teams for a record breaking #icebucketchallenge.
Tickets are $7. For every ticket sold $3 will go to Cynthia Almeida's Amazing Grace (http://web.alsa.org/
Contact
Cynthia Almeida
***@yahoo.com
