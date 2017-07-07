 
News By Tag
* Baseball
* Als
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Port St. Lucie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


St Lucie Mets Second Annual ALS Awareness Game

St Lucie Mets Second Annual ALS Awareness Game will be played at First Data Field, 525 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL Sunday, August 6 at 1pm
 
 
ALS AWARENESS DAY
ALS AWARENESS DAY
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The first pitch will be in honor of local Port St Lucie resident, Chris R. Carr. 30 year old newlywed, who was diagnosed with ALS last February 2016. He has huge support group from his family, friends and employer. Chris holds his faith that God will use his life for a great purpose.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure. However, as a result of  the ice bucket challenge viral phenomenon -- which resulted in more than $220 million in donations from 159 countries and 10 billion views -- significant new investments have been made in research on the causes and potential treatments.

After the game we will be hosting an ice bucket challenge to those who wish to participate. Last year several of the players participated. This year we have hopes for the entire stadium and both teams for a record breaking #icebucketchallenge.

Tickets are $7. For every ticket sold $3 will go to Cynthia Almeida's  Amazing Grace (http://web.alsa.org/site/TR?pg=team&fr_id=12337&t...) team at the Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS®. in honor of her Mother who lost the battle with ALS in 2012.  Cynthia Almeida pledges to participate in this walk until until there is a cure. Cynthia Almeida is a Committee Member at The ALS Association Florida Chapter. If you would like to purchase tickets or join the team please contact Cynthia Almeida  at cindy_almeida6@yahoo.com

Contact
Cynthia Almeida
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Cynthia Almeida
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Baseball, Als, Event
Industry:Sports
Location:Port St. Lucie - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sweet Melissa Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share