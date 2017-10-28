 
News By Tag
* Mind
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
October 2017
31302928

Improving Mental Health in the Workplace

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mind
* Mental Health

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Understanding ModernGov is pleased to announce our new training course 'Improving Mental health in the Workplace' taking place on the 6th of December in Central London.

According to the recently published 'Thriving at Work' report, mental ill health costs British employers up to £42bn each year in lost productivity. With poor mental health being the leading cause of long term sickness in the UK, it is pivotal that organisations develops a proactive approach to improving workplace mental health and reduce sickness absence and staff turnover.

This Improving Mental Health in the Workplace course showcases interactive and tailored workshops to ensure that you leave the day with a strategic action plan to minimise workplace stress and anxiety.

Join leading business engagement practitioners including representatives from Mind and Public Health England, and learn through best practice case studies that deliver a practical guide on how to improve staff productivity and wellbeing.

Key Learning Outcomes

· wcj     Receive an interactive update on the Thriving at Work report

·     Develop strategies to identify, manage and reduce stress and anxiety in the workplace

·     Learn best practice from award-winning case studies that are successfully cultivating healthy, productive workplaces

·     Work with leading business engagement practitioners and learnhow to establish a culture of wellbeing at work that harnesses staff engagement and increases staff morale

·     Develop a strategic action plan to effectively support employees' health and wellbeing in your organisation

To find out more about the agenda for the day click here: https://www.moderngov.com/courses/improving-mental-health...

To secure your place and receive a special rate of £50 off please email enquiries@moderngov.com and quote 'Mental Health in the Workplace Code MAF2FFP'
End
Source:
Email:***@moderngov.com Email Verified
Phone:0800 542 9440
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Understanding ModernGov News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share