Improving Mental Health in the Workplace
According to the recently published 'Thriving at Work' report, mental ill health costs British employers up to £42bn each year in lost productivity. With poor mental health being the leading cause of long term sickness in the UK, it is pivotal that organisations develops a proactive approach to improving workplace mental health and reduce sickness absence and staff turnover.
This Improving Mental Health in the Workplace course showcases interactive and tailored workshops to ensure that you leave the day with a strategic action plan to minimise workplace stress and anxiety.
Join leading business engagement practitioners including representatives from Mind and Public Health England, and learn through best practice case studies that deliver a practical guide on how to improve staff productivity and wellbeing.
Key Learning Outcomes
Receive an interactive update on the Thriving at Work report
· Develop strategies to identify, manage and reduce stress and anxiety in the workplace
· Learn best practice from award-winning case studies that are successfully cultivating healthy, productive workplaces
· Work with leading business engagement practitioners and learnhow to establish a culture of wellbeing at work that harnesses staff engagement and increases staff morale
· Develop a strategic action plan to effectively support employees' health and wellbeing in your organisation
To find out more about the agenda for the day click here: https://www.moderngov.com/
To secure your place and receive a special rate of £50 off please email enquiries@moderngov.com and quote 'Mental Health in the Workplace Code MAF2FFP'
