Effectively Reducing Rent Arrears
The introduction of Universal Credit has seen an increase in rent arrears. Recent finding have shown 89% of universal credit claimants were in rent arrears*. With a tough economic climate and welfare reform, it is crucial that social housing organisations develop strategies to ensure effective rent collection.
This Effectively Reducing Rent Arrears course showcases innovative techniques to help support tenants, intervene early and make rent payment a priority for tenants, so that your rent arrears are reduced. Featuring examples of digital rent collection, the legalities behind rent enforcement and new approaches, social housing providers can transform services to enable efficient rent collection.
Join housing expert, Eamon McGoldrick and equip your staff with the right skills to pre-empt rent arrears and create preventative techniques to identify and support tenants at risk of rent arrears.
* Key findings of arrears at 30 September 2016, The Universal Credit (UC) report, published by the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) and the Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH)
Key Learning Outcomes
• Receive an update on welfare reform including the impact of Universal Credit on rent arrears
• Learn from best practice case studies on establishing innovative rent arrears management and prevention strategies
• Build digital skills and confidence amongst tenants and use your data wcj to develop effective customer insight strategies
• Understand the legalities of rent collection and enforcement to ensure compliance
• Ensure that your rent arrears management strategy is digitally, ethically and legally robust
To find out more about the agenda for the day click here: https://www.moderngov.com/
To secure your place and receive a special rate of £50 off please email enquiries@moderngov.com and quote 'Rent Arrears Code ME97PRL'
