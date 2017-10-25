 
Identifying and Reducing Homelessness

 
 
Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Understanding ModernGov is pleased to announce a new date for our training course 'Identifying and Reducing Homelessness', taking place in Central London on Tuesday 30th January.

Our Identifying and Reducing Homelessness course is crucially timed to prepare you for the Homelessness Reduction Act coming into force.

The Act places greater legal obligations on local authorities to reduce homelessness, including a new duty to prevent homelessness for all eligible applicants threatened with homelessness, regardless of priority need, and a new duty on public services to notify a local authority if they believe somebody is homeless or likely to become homeless.

With a greater focus on early intervention set out in the Act, this course provides you with guidance on effectively identifying those in most need and reducing the number of rough sleepers in your area.

This Identifying and Reducing Homelessness training course, led by Roger Barton, who has over 20 years' experience in preventing homelessness, provides you with the necessary practical advice and support to develop strategies to reduce homelessness in your local area.

Also confirmed to speak at the event are:

·        Kevin Hollingdrake MP

· wcj        Katri Wilson - Assistant Director Care & Support and Community Development, Origin Housing

·        Alev Horgan - Head of Housing, Origin Housing

·        Gillian Douglas - Head of Housing Options, Bristol City Council

Key Learning Outcomes

• Implement the Homelessness Reduction Act
• Learn from a best practice case studies identifying and preventing rough sleeping
• Gain practical advice to help your staff give the best possible support the most vulnerable groups
• Learn how to efficiently utilise data to reduce homelessness
• Create an action plan to give you the confidence to reduce homelessness

To find out more about the agenda for the day click here: https://www.moderngov.com/courses/identifying-reducing-ho...

To secure your place and receive a special rate of £50 off please contact enquiries@moderngov.com and quote 'Homelessness MF39PRL'

0800 542 9440
***@moderngov.com
