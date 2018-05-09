News By Tag
Understanding ModernGov will be at The Public Sector Show
What's Effective Briefings and Submissions about?
Effective Briefings and Submissions is one of the most popular skills courses we run at Understanding ModernGov. It was first run in 2013, and we've since delivered 13 successful training events.
The training course aims to teach core skills such as reading quickly and identifying key facts, how to lay out facts on a page and ensure they are noticed, how to construct key sentences, informative paragraphs and useful documents to create the kind of impact that public sector organisations and professionals require.
Who is going to be running the workshop?
Sue Calthorpe is an experienced communications professional who trains a number of high-profile organisations to enhance their communication. Sue has worked as a regional and national newspaper journalist prior to setting up a full-service communications company, now established for 25 years.
Sue currently works with a wide number of public and private sector organisations to help improve writing skills and wider communications, with a range of training including production of communications strategies, face-to-face briefing, communicating complex information, presentation, media handling and key messaging and a variety of advanced writing and verbal presentation techniques
