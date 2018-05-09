 
Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Understanding ModernGov will be at The Public Sector Show

 
 
LONDON - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Understanding ModernGov is delighted to announce that we will be appearing at the Public Sector Show at the ExCel in London on 26th June. If you're attending the show and you'd like to come and chat to us, we'll be happy to discuss all of your staff training needs. You'll also be interested to know that we'll be hosting a free 30 minute taster session of one of our most in demand courses, Effective Briefings and Submissions.

What's Effective Briefings and Submissions about?

Effective Briefings and Submissions is one of the most popular skills courses we run at Understanding ModernGov. It was first run in 2013, and we've since delivered 13 successful training events.

The training course aims to teach core skills such as reading quickly and identifying key facts, how to lay out facts on a page and ensure they are noticed, how to construct key sentences, informative paragraphs and useful documents to create the kind of impact that public sector organisations and professionals require.

Who is going to be running the workshop?

Sue Calthorpe is an experienced communications professional who trains a number of high-profile organisations to enhance their communication. Sue has worked as a regional and national newspaper journalist prior to setting up a full-service communications company, now established for 25 years.

Sue currently works with a wide number of public and private sector organisations to help improve writing skills and wider communications, with a range of training including production of communications strategies, face-to-face briefing, communicating complex information, presentation, media handling and key messaging and a variety of advanced writing and verbal presentation techniques

Get involved in the conversation!

If you are interested in speaking to our team and enquiring about any of our training courses or taking part in Sue's workshop, register for your free place to The Public Sector Show here (https://eventdata.uk/Forms/Default.aspx?FormRef=PSS68Visi... (https://eventdata.uk/Forms/Default.aspx?FormRef=PSS68Visi...))

Are you attending The Public Sector Show? Is there anything you are particularly looking forward to?

We'd love to hear from you. You can tweet us using #PSS18 #UMGTraining, keep up with our developments at @UModernGov and @Public_SectorUK.

If you would like to discuss any of the details you have read in this blog; including our 'Effective Briefings and Submissions' training course, please contact us on 0800 542 9440 or email enquiries@moderngov.com.

Understanding ModernGov
***@moderngov.com
