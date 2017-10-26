News By Tag
Air Choice One Adds Flights From Burlington, IA
The additional flights are a direct result of the high demand for weekend flights to Chicago using Air Choice One. A new flight out of Burlington to Chicago is being added for both Saturday and Sunday respectively. This growth now brings Burlington's flights to and from Chicago O'Hare Airport up to fourteen a week.
"We are excited for the increased demand in our Burlington market and the opportunities that come along with that," said Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One. "Since 2010 when Air Choice One began our partnership with Burlington, we've seen impressive growth in the market averaging over 13,000 passengers per year. Adding new flights is just a part of that growth and our continued service to the Burlington community. Burlington has been a valued partner of Air Choice one for eight years now, and we look forward to continuing that relationship. "
The new Saturday flight will depart from Burlington (BRL) at 2:00 PM and arrive at Chicago O'Hare airport (ORD) at 3:40 PM. The returning Saturday flight departs ORD at 4:30 PM and has a 6:10 PM arrival in BRL. The new Sunday flight will depart from BRL at 2:00 PM and arrive at ORD at 3:40 PM. The returning Sunday flight departs wcj ORD at 5:15 PM and has a 6:55 PM arrival in BRL. Tickets will be available for purchase starting November 1st, with the new flights starting Saturday, December 2nd.
About Air Choice One
Based in St. Louis, MO, Air Choice One was launched as a scheduled airline serving to hard-to-reach communities, and supports their economic development by increasing business productivity while enhancing the travel experience for business and leisure travelers alike. Air Choice One markets enjoy the benefits of efficient, scheduled airline service into larger cities, like St. Louis, Chicago and Minneapolis packaged in a "First-Class"
