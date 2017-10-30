 
News By Tag
* New Jersey
* Johnson Suleman
* Help From Above
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newark
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Suleiman Who Routinely Wakes The Dead In The Name Of Jesus Arrives USA For Holy Ghost Miracles

Three-Day Blast Of Healing And Redemption Hits New Jersey USA With Apostle Johnson Suleman
 
 
Nov New Jersey
Nov New Jersey
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Jersey
* Johnson Suleman
* Help From Above

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Newark - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

NEWARK, N.J. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Apostle Johnson Suleman teach about the character of Jesus showing mercy, salvation, gratitude, and love. He insists that these attitudes make it easy for Christians to enjoy the bounties of God's love. The explosion in numbers of participants being blessed with miracles and healing is unbelievable. The meetings are filled with testimonies from people delivered physical difficulties from blindness, deafness, and incapacitations; mental and psychological disorders including autism, suicidal tendencies, alcohol and other forms of drug dependence; systemic conditions including diabetes, infertility and HIV infections. Many confess relief from social pressures from challenges including court cases, poverty, and immigration documentation. Recently, the ministry confirmed that resurrection of the dead is now common to the 'Help From Above' campaign of the ministry which is the theme of the 2017 evangelical campaign.

Suleman arrives Robert Treat Center, 50 Park Place, Newark, NJ 07102, New Jersey, USA on the 31st of October 2017 to begin the ministry of restoration from all sorts of oppression and depression (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victory-and-help-from-above-...). The convention will end with a Ministers Conference on Thursday, November 2, 2017. There are two meetings held each day during the three-day final tour of America. Every month Suleman tours all the continents of the world going from country determined to share the grace of the gospel of Jesus Christ in every nation of the world.

Suleman founded the Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc (OFM) to operate under God's Omega anointing of fire, and of grace in obedience to the command of Jesus Christ to make disciples of all nations through redemption from sin, deliverance from all sorts of oppression and bondage, and healing of all manners of diseases. In less than 20 years, the church with headquarters in Nigeria has manifested its growth to every continent in the world because of its strong evangelical outreach with a vision to bring five billion souls wcj to God.

Suleman continues to enjoy honor from many American institutions and cities for the wonderful contributions of his ministry to the gospel and humanity. Many cities have awarded the key to their cities, and many institutions have conferred with him honorary doctorate degrees.

About Omega Fire Ministries International

Omega Fire Ministries, Inc believes that God anointed Apostle Johnson Suleman to minister restoration to oppressed. The Omega Fire Ministries exposes God's mercy, and the atoning blood of His Son, Jesus Christ shed for the restoration of men through the ministry of the Holy Ghost under the guidance of our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Contact:

To learn more about #Help From Above, please contact:
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc

777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, Texas 75080.

Office: 432.599.1751; 469.657.0717.
Email: throneofgrace@ofmdallastx.org

(http://ofmdallastx.us/)

Contact
PastorJohn 2149409233
adtools@adtoolsconcepts.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Omega Fire Ministries International
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:New Jersey, Johnson Suleman, Help From Above
Industry:Religion
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 30, 2017
Adtools Concepts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share