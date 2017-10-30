News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Suleiman Who Routinely Wakes The Dead In The Name Of Jesus Arrives USA For Holy Ghost Miracles
Three-Day Blast Of Healing And Redemption Hits New Jersey USA With Apostle Johnson Suleman
Suleman arrives Robert Treat Center, 50 Park Place, Newark, NJ 07102, New Jersey, USA on the 31st of October 2017 to begin the ministry of restoration from all sorts of oppression and depression (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Suleman founded the Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc (OFM) to operate under God's Omega anointing of fire, and of grace in obedience to the command of Jesus Christ to make disciples of all nations through redemption from sin, deliverance from all sorts of oppression and bondage, and healing of all manners of diseases. In less than 20 years, the church with headquarters in Nigeria has manifested its growth to every continent in the world because of its strong evangelical outreach with a vision to bring five billion souls wcj to God.
Suleman continues to enjoy honor from many American institutions and cities for the wonderful contributions of his ministry to the gospel and humanity. Many cities have awarded the key to their cities, and many institutions have conferred with him honorary doctorate degrees.
About Omega Fire Ministries International
Omega Fire Ministries, Inc believes that God anointed Apostle Johnson Suleman to minister restoration to oppressed. The Omega Fire Ministries exposes God's mercy, and the atoning blood of His Son, Jesus Christ shed for the restoration of men through the ministry of the Holy Ghost under the guidance of our father, Apostle Johnson Suleman.
Contact:
To learn more about #Help From Above, please contact:
Pastor A. Collins Aifuwa
Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc
777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, Texas 75080.
Office: 432.599.1751;
Email: throneofgrace@
(http://ofmdallastx.us/
Contact
PastorJohn 2149409233
adtools@adtoolsconcepts.com
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 30, 2017