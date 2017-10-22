 
The State of Madhya Pradesh to Showcase its Rich Offerings at USTOA

 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MP Tourism), the official entity responsible for the development and promotion of tourism for the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, will participate in this year's USTOA Annual Conference as part of a widespread initiative to increase awareness amongst travel professionals and attract more visitors from the US.

Madhya Pradesh, which has been voted the best state for tourism three years in a row awarded by India's Ministry of Tourism, boasts 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and served as the inspiration for the classic tale "The Jungle Book", will promote its varied nature, history and adventure offerings during the various activities throughout the conference.

Led wcj by Tourism Minister, Mr. Surendra Patwa, the Madhya Pradesh delegation will be joined by leading hotels, resorts and inbound operators including Taj Safaris, Waxpol Hotels & Resorts, Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Pugdundee Safaris, MP Incoming and Consortium Hotels.

MP Tourism's key objective is to work with USTOA tour operators and wholesaler agencies to develop new itineraries and expand the variety of travel offers to Madhya Pradesh in the US market.

The destination will also showcase its rich cultural heritage at the conference's World Bazaar with displays of traditional handicrafts including the famed Chanderi and Maheswar silks, Dabu prints and native crafts such as bell metal artifacts and Gond tribal jewelry.

For more information about Madhya Pradesh please visit www.mptourism.com

