The State of Madhya Pradesh to Showcase its Rich Offerings at USTOA
Madhya Pradesh, which has been voted the best state for tourism three years in a row awarded by India's Ministry of Tourism, boasts 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and served as the inspiration for the classic tale "The Jungle Book", will promote its varied nature, history and adventure offerings during the various activities throughout the conference.
Led wcj by Tourism Minister, Mr. Surendra Patwa, the Madhya Pradesh delegation will be joined by leading hotels, resorts and inbound operators including Taj Safaris, Waxpol Hotels & Resorts, Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, Pugdundee Safaris, MP Incoming and Consortium Hotels.
MP Tourism's key objective is to work with USTOA tour operators and wholesaler agencies to develop new itineraries and expand the variety of travel offers to Madhya Pradesh in the US market.
The destination will also showcase its rich cultural heritage at the conference's World Bazaar with displays of traditional handicrafts including the famed Chanderi and Maheswar silks, Dabu prints and native crafts such as bell metal artifacts and Gond tribal jewelry.
For more information about Madhya Pradesh please visit www.mptourism.com
Media Contact
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
2126332047
gustavo@latitude-
