June 2017
Puerto Vallarta Opens Largest Suspension Bridge in the World

 
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Puerto Vallarta has expanded its adventure offering this month with the opening of Canopy River's El Jorullo Bridge (www.canopyriver.com) which is being promoted as the longest vehicular suspension bridge in the world. Offers 360 degree views of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains, the bridge is 1,540 feet long hangs at almost 500 feet from the bottom of the mountains.

Located a 45 minute drive from the center of Puerto Vallarta, the cooperative society of Canopy River, is made up of 35 members of the El Jorullo Ejido, a completely sustainable project in the destination, the company took great care to ensure no parts of the mountain range and its ecosystem were disturbed in the construction of the bridge.

Construction of the bridge started in November 2015 and took engineer Rafael Robles Rojas 18 months to complete.

Puerto Vallarta is an outdoor sports paradise offering an endless array of adventures under the warm Mexican sun. Water sports enthusiasts can choose from every imaginable activity from snorkeling and scuba diving to kayaking, sailing, water skiing, stand up paddle boarding and surfing. The abundant marine life in the warm Pacific waters of Banderas Bay are known to be a fisherman's paradise offering some of the best deep sea sports fishing around. Those in search of harder adventure can go mountain bike riding, zip lining, opt for a jeep safari or go horseback riding in challenging terrains. There are also soft adventure tours of the jungle surrounding Puerto Vallarta from canopy tours to eco hikes. And, of course, all of the more traditional sports including tennis and world-class golf are also on offer.


Additional information on Puerto Vallarta is available at www.visitpuertovallarta.com

Source:Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board
