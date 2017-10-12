News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Puerto Vallarta Ranks in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2017
Destination is the Only Beach City to be included in "The Best Cities in the World" and "Top Small Cities Outside the US" Lists
The awards were announced today by Conde Nast Traveler and will be celebrated during a private ceremony for awarded cities at New York's Burden Mansion on October 18th.
"We are honored to be included in this exclusive list of international destinations,"
Over 300,000 Conde Nast readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world's cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports—good or bad.
All the winners will be celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler as well as online at www.cntraveler.com/
Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's top destinations and one of the most celebrated, continuously receiving accolades from the media and visitors alike.
US News & World Reports' Best Vacations 2017 selected Puerto Vallarta as #9 Best Place to Visit in Mexico, #7 Best Beaches in Mexico and #5 Best Spring Break Destination. In addition, TripAdvisor's consumer base of more than 2 million monthly users ranked Puerto Vallarta as #3 overall best Mexican destination for the 2017 Traveler's Choice Award.
In 2016, Puerto Vallarta's Cruise Port Terminal was named the top Mexican Riviera & South America Destination at the Cruise Critic® first-ever Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards. The world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, based its ranking on consumer ratings submitted with reviews on the Cruise Critic website. The awards go out to destinations across wcj 15 regions worldwide.
In April, Puerto Vallarta was a TravelAge West 2017 Editor's Pick and nominated in the category of Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Mexico as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents' Votes of Excellence) Awards.
The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board celebrated earlier this year as the city was elected Mexico's top destination winner at this year's prestigious International Travvy Awards held in New York City on January 25th. Puerto Vallarta took three Silver Statues for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best City Destination in Mexico and Best LGBTQ Destination at an international level.
Puerto Vallarta was named the #1 "off the beaten path" or "surprisingly gay friendly" travel destination in the world in an August survey pertaining to gay summer travel and conducted in conjunction with the New York Times and SCRUFF, one of the leading gay dating apps in the world (with 10 million members worldwide). The ranking also indicates positivity pertaining to safety in the destination. Gaytraveler.com also named Puerto Vallarta its first Gay Traveler Approved Destination in Mexico and Gay Cities named it Fun in the Sun Destination at its Best of Gay Cities best of 2016 poll. The city was the only Mexican destination to rank in the top 50 of Nestpick's LGBT Cities 2017 for its quality of life. Nespick aims to help people relocate to the cities around the world.
Puerto Vallarta is home to the most amount of hotels with Diamond Awards in Mexico - 17.
Contact
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
***@latitude-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse