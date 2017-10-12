 
News By Tag
* Mexico
* Conde Nast
* Puerto Vallarta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Puerto Vallarta Ranks in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2017

Destination is the Only Beach City to be included in "The Best Cities in the World" and "Top Small Cities Outside the US" Lists
 
 
Puerto Vallarta Ranks in Conde Nast Traveler’s Choice Awards
Puerto Vallarta Ranks in Conde Nast Traveler’s Choice Awards
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mexico
Conde Nast
Puerto Vallarta

Industry:
Travel

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mexican, Pacific Coast, destination of Puerto Vallarta closed a successful awards season today with the announcement that it has been ranked as one of the favorite "Best Cities in the World" and "Top Small Cities Outside the US" in this year's Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. Puerto Vallarta is one of three Mexican cities to be listed in the top 40 cities in the world and one of two Mexican cities to list in the top 20 small cities in the world. Puerto Vallarta is the only beach city to rank in both lists.

The awards were announced today by Conde Nast Traveler and will be celebrated during a private ceremony for awarded cities at New York's Burden Mansion on October 18th.

"We are honored to be included in this exclusive list of international destinations," said Javier Aranda Pedrero, General Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. "We believe this is the result of the welcoming atmosphere offered by Puerto Vallarta's people, the authentic Mexican feel and the surprising diversity of attractions and activities our city offers."

Over 300,000 Conde Nast readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world's cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports—good or bad.

All the winners will be celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler as well as online at www.cntraveler.com/rca.

Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's top destinations and one of the most celebrated, continuously receiving accolades from the media and visitors alike.

US News & World Reports' Best Vacations 2017 selected Puerto Vallarta as #9 Best Place to Visit in Mexico, #7 Best Beaches in Mexico and #5 Best Spring Break Destination. In addition, TripAdvisor's consumer base of more than 2 million monthly users ranked Puerto Vallarta as #3 overall best Mexican destination for the 2017 Traveler's Choice Award.

In 2016, Puerto Vallarta's Cruise Port Terminal was named the top Mexican Riviera & South America Destination at the Cruise Critic® first-ever Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards. The world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, based its ranking on consumer ratings submitted with reviews on the Cruise Critic website. The awards go out to destinations across wcj 15 regions worldwide.

In April, Puerto Vallarta was a TravelAge West 2017 Editor's Pick and nominated in the category of Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Mexico as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents' Votes of Excellence) Awards.

The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board celebrated earlier this year as the city was elected Mexico's top destination winner at this year's prestigious International Travvy Awards held in New York City on January 25th. Puerto Vallarta took three Silver Statues for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best City Destination in Mexico and Best LGBTQ Destination at an international level.

Puerto Vallarta was named the #1 "off the beaten path" or "surprisingly gay friendly" travel destination in the world in an August survey pertaining to gay summer travel and conducted in conjunction with the New York Times and SCRUFF, one of the leading gay dating apps in the world (with 10 million members worldwide). The ranking also indicates positivity pertaining to safety in the destination. Gaytraveler.com also named Puerto Vallarta its first Gay Traveler Approved Destination in Mexico and Gay Cities named it Fun in the Sun Destination at its Best of Gay Cities best of 2016 poll. The city was the only Mexican destination to rank in the top 50 of Nestpick's LGBT Cities 2017 for its quality of life. Nespick aims to help people relocate to the cities around the world.

Puerto Vallarta is home to the most amount of hotels with Diamond Awards in Mexico - 17.

Contact
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
***@latitude-intl.com
End
Source:Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board
Email:***@latitude-intl.com Email Verified
Tags:Mexico, Conde Nast, Puerto Vallarta
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Latitude Intl PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share