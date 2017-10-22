News By Tag
2018 EEOC Agenda: Employer Compliance Towards Their Strategic Enforcement Plan
2017 has seen a record-setting number of lawsuits being filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reflecting the EEOC moving forward with its aggressive agenda. The suits reflect the EEOC's position on many issues, including:
· Racial and sexual harassment
· Accommodation issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act
· Religious Discrimination
· Retaliation claims
· Pay discrimination issues
The EEOC's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30. At the end of its 2017 fiscal year, the agency rushed to file suits against companies for the above issues.
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by expert Susan Desmond who is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. She has been representing management in all areas of labor and employment wcj law for over 30 years. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• An employer's obligations to pregnant workers, including, providing light duty and other accommodations.
• An employer's obligations to recovering drug addicts
• An employer's accommodation obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, including, leaves of absences, light duty requests
• An employer's obligations to address sex and racial harassment under Title VII, including when the alleged harassment comes from outsiders such as customers
• Handling psychiatric illnesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act
• Enforcement of dress codes that conflict with religious beliefs
