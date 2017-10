2018 EEOC Agenda: Employer Compliance Towards Their Strategic Enforcement Plan

EEOC Lawsuits - Small

--announces webinar titled,that aims to provide attendees the information regarding the agency's strategic agenda for the next fiscal year and will discuss the numerous lawsuits to give insight as to theposition on many important issues including, but not limited to, accommodations for the pregnant worker; providing leaves of absences as an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act; when an employer can refuse to hire individuals due to drug use; and religious accommodation issues. The event going to be held LIVE on, October 31, 2017 from 1 PM (ET)/ 10 AM (PT).2017 has seen a record-setting number of lawsuits being filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reflecting the EEOC moving forward with its aggressive agenda. The suits reflect the EEOC's position on many issues, including:· Racial and sexual harassment· Accommodation issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act· Religious Discrimination· Retaliation claims· Pay discrimination issuesThe EEOC's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30. At the end of its 2017 fiscal year, the agency rushed to file suits against companies for the above issues.The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by expertprincipal with Jackson Lewis PC. She has been representing management in all areas of labor and employment wcj law for over 30 years. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.• An employer's obligations to pregnant workers, including, providing light duty and other accommodations.• An employer's obligations to recovering drug addicts• An employer's accommodation obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, including, leaves of absences, light duty requests• An employer's obligations to address sex and racial harassment under Title VII, including when the alleged harassment comes from outsiders such as customers• Handling psychiatric illnesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act• Enforcement of dress codes that conflict with religious beliefsTo register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/ webinar/suits- filed-by-eeoc- gi... Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.