News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Blue Chip Speaker Travis Roy to Present at Local Schools
Travis Roy, an aspiring athlete in the sport of hockey, had just moments living out his dream before it took an unfortunate turn. Eleven seconds after the puck dropped of his very first collegiate game, 20-year old Travis found himself lying face down on the ice, unable to move or feel a thing. A cracked fourth vertebra left him paralyzed from the neck down.
By sharing his story and lifelong dream of becoming a Division I college athlete, Travis conveys firsthand the determination and emotional high of overcoming a self-imposed challenge. Travis then shares the experience of having his dream ripped away and the reevaluation of his goals to face the challenge that ultimately chose him.
For information on the Blue Chip luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, please contact Stacey wcj Mercado at (239) 433-7189 or SMercado@BBandT.com.
The 2017 Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award is endorsed by the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Observer, Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Economic Development Office, Christian Chamber of Southwest Florida, City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Estero Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College, Florida Weekly, Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce, Gulfshore Business, Hodges University, Lee County Economic Development Office/Horizon Council, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Florida Business Today, Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Southwest Florida, The Greater Fort Myers Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse