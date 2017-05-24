Applications Now Open for the 23rd Annual Blue Chip Community Business Award

End

-- The 23annual Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award is coordinated and sponsored by BB&T- Oswald Trippe and Company and BB&T Bank. Applications are now open to successful for-profit companies with their principal office located in Charlotte, Collier, or Lee County and have been in continuous operation for at least three years under the same ownership and have five to 400 payroll employees. Applications are due by Sept. 6 and an independent panel of judges will pick the winning entry. Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 at a new location, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa (5001 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs).To submit an application, please contact Stacey Mercado at (239) 433-7189 or SMercado@BBandT.com.The 2017 Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award is endorsed by the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce,, Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Economic Development Office, Christian Chamber of Southwest Florida, City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Estero Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College,, Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce,, Hodges University, Lee County Economic Development Office/Horizon Council, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce,, Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Fort Myers Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.