 
News By Tag
* Business
* Awards
* Southwest Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Keynote Speaker Announced for 23rd Annual Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award

 
 
Travis Roy Headshot
Travis Roy Headshot
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Awards
Southwest Florida

Industry:
Business

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Travis Roy, inspiring motivational speaker, has been selected as the keynote speaker for the 23rd Annual Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Award luncheon. Sponsored by BB&T- Oswald Trippe and Company and BB&T Bank, the event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 at a new location, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa (5001 Coconut Rd., Bonita Springs). The annual Blue Chip Award program recognizes successful, small business owners in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties who have overcome adversity to achieve success.

Travis Roy, an aspiring athlete in the sport of hockey, had just moments living out his dream before it took an unfortunate turn. Eleven seconds after the puck dropped of his very first collegiate game, 20-year old Travis found himself lying face down on the ice, unable to move or feel a thing. A cracked fourth vertebra left him paralyzed from the neck down.

By sharing his story and lifelong dream of becoming a Division I college athlete, Travis conveys firsthand the determination and emotional high of overcoming a self-imposed challenge.  Travis then shares the experience of having his dream ripped away and the reevaluation of his goals to face the challenge that ultimately chose him.

In the 14 years since Travis' accident he has overcome many challenges.  Ten months after his accident Travis returned to Boston University, and four years later he graduated with a degree in Communications.  He wrote the book, Eleven Seconds, A Story of Tragedy, Courage, and Triumph, and also founded the Travis Roy Foundation, which has raised over $4.5 million to improve the lives of spinal cord injury survivors and fund medical research. For more on Travis Roy, go to: https://www.travisroyfoundation.org/about/travis-roy/

For information on the Blue Chip luncheon or to submit an application, please contact Stacey Mercado at (239) 433-7189 or SMercado@BBandT.com.

The 2017 Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award is endorsed by the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Observer, Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Economic Development Office, Christian Chamber of Southwest Florida, City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Estero Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College, Florida Weekly, Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce, Gulfshore Business, Hodges University, Lee County Economic Development Office/Horizon Council, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Florida Business Today, Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Fort Myers Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.
End
Source:BB&T
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Awards, Southwest Florida
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BB&T-Oswald Trippe and Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share