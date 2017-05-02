News By Tag
Save the Date for the 23rd Annual Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award
Qualified for-profit companies with their principal office located in Charlotte, Collier, or Lee County and have been in continuous operation for at least three years under the same ownership, have five to 400 payroll employees are eligible for the Blue Chip Award. Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 6, 2017 and independent judges will select the winning entry.
The 2017 Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award is endorsed by the Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Observer, Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Economic Development Office, Christian Chamber of Southwest Florida, City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office, Englewood-Cape Haze Area Chamber of Commerce, Estero Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College, Florida Weekly, Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce, Gulfshore Business, Hodges University, Lee County Economic Development Office/Horizon Council, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Florida Business Today, Southwest Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Fort Myers Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.
For information on attending the Blue Chip Award program, please contact Stacey Mercado at (239) 433-7189 or SMercado@BBandT.com.
