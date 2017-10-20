 
RCom goes full 4G and appoints 4 new board members

DELHI, India - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Communications has primed itself to be one of the top most competitors in the telecom industry with the acquisition of mobile business Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd (SSTL), which will increase the company's spectrum foothold in the 800-850 MHz band, thereby strengthening RCom's spectrum portfolio by 30 Mhz as well as extend its spectrum validity period in 8 important circles by another 16 years to 2033.

With this move, RCom has solidified its intent to go head on with its competition. Along with the merger with SSTL, the company will also evaluate an alternative plan for its mobile business, through optimisation of its spectrum portfolio and adoption of a 4G focused mobile strategy. "RCom already has the unique advantage of capital light access to Indias most extensive world class nationwide 4G mobile network through spectrum wcj sharing and ICR (intra-circle roaming) Agreements with Reliance Jio." the company said in its annual general meeting (AGM).

RCom will also start focusing on domestic and overseas B2B business. "These B2B businesses generate equal revenues from domestic and overseas operations. As part of the ongoing transformation and in order to enhance value for all stakeholders, the RCom board reaffirmed the focus on these stable, capital light B2B businesses which have sustained and predictable revenues and profits, with immense growth potential," the company said.

http://www.rcom.co.in/Rcom/personal/home/index.html
Source:Reliance Communications
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Executives
