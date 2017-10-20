 
Industry News





Reliance Defence becomes Reliance Naval

Reliance Group's Reliance Defence and Engineering has officially changed its name to Reliance Naval and Engineering to show the company's intensive efforts to concentrate on naval shipbuilding as a principal focus segment.
 
Currently, with the best-in-class infrastructure facilities, The RGroup Company is one of the two private sector shipyards in India to undertake large and tactical programmes of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard like Indigenous Air Craft Carriers, Landing Platform Docks, Frigates and P75I submarines. With total assets of ₹10,000 crores, the company's capability to undertake the production of all types of surface ships and submarines is completely ensured.

Within wcj a year of its existence, the company obtained 27 industrial licenses, which will help Reliance build the full spectrum of defence platforms. The firm has also submitted bids for orders amounting to ₹30,000 crore for the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) contracts for the Indian Navy.

The Reliance Group has four listed companies: Reliance Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Capital. It provides telecom, financial services, construction, entertainment, power, health care, manufacturing, defence, aviation, and transportation services.

Refrence link: http://www.relianceada.com/ada/index.html
