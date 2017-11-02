Dot Com Infoway to Host Webinar on Mobile App Marketing KPIs and Metrics

Dot Com Infoway is organizing a webinar, "Beyond Installs - Mobile App Marketing KPIs and Metrics"

Contact

Venkatesh C.R.

***@dotcominfoway.com Venkatesh C.R.

End

-- Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a leading mobile app marketing company, is organizing a webinar, "", on 2November 2017.Apps have become an inseparable part of our lives. Most businesses rely heavily on their mobile app to provide a unique experience to their clients. But how do you determine whether an app is successful or not? The more the number of downloads the more popular the app, one would say. But, are the users enjoying your app or not?Traditionally app owners have relied on the number of installs to gauge the popularity of their apps. However, mobile marketing stalwarts have made it clear that the key to a successful app lies in tracking relevant data. Indeed, only tracking the number of installs is not enough. As the owner of a business, you would also like to know what your users do once they have downloaded your app, highlighting the importance of engagement metrics such as retention rate, revenue per user, session length, etc.A marketing campaign, however, does not simply rely on analytics. The foremost step towards creating a successful app is identifying the KPIs important to your business and then focus on the best ways or analytics to measure these KPIs.DCI, a global, award winning mobile app development and marketing firm has years of experience in mobile app development and marketing, designing hundreds of apps and mobile marketing campaigns for clients over the years. The company has also contributed several insightful infographics, white papers, e-books and webinars addressing the unique issues faced by app owners and marketers. The insightful webinar focuses on helping app owners understand essential KPIs for their industry and how to measure them effectively.The webinar will cover the following topics:• Why app installs are not the only KPI?• How to identify your Hidden KPIs you're missing?• What makes a good KPI?• Post-Install Metrics That Mobile Marketers Need to Consider• Must-Measure Mobile KPIs• Quick Comparison with Mobile App Metrics vs KPIs• KPIs to Lookout for Common App Categories• KPIs for App Store OptimizationPresented by Raja Manoharan, Head of Mobile Marketing at Dot Com Infoway, the webinar will educate the participants on the key metrics to evaluate their app's performance, enabling them to optimize it better. Mr. Manoharan is a seasoned mobile marketing veteran who has been designing and delivering holistic marketing strategies for clients across industries, since a decade.According to Mr. Venkatesh, CEO of Dot Com Infoway, "As the world of apps gets more and more competitive, app owners must move beyond app installs to analytics that effectively help them measure the core KPIs they wcj have identified for their business's growth. The webinar sheds light on the hidden KPIs businesses might be missing upon, how they differ industry wise and identifying key analytics to build long-term value."For more information and to register for the free webinar, visitDot Com Infoway, a CMMI Level 3 multinational information technology company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and internet marketing solutions and technologies to business.With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business. DCI provides enterprise solutions that include software solutions, web solutions, mobile application solutions, Internet marketing and a whole gamut of IT solutions and products to clients.Leveraging the innate offshore value advantage of our development centres in India, we provide customized, scalable and cost effective solutions to businesses. With well-structured development methodologies, Global Delivery Model and rigid QA systems, we deliver business-critical solutions on-time, within budgets and within desired levels of performance.