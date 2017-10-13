PlasmaFLOW Concentric Nebulizers for ICP Spectrometers by SCP SCIENCE

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Chemistry

* Spectroscopy

* Nebulizers Industry:

* Science Location:

* Montreal - Quebec - Canada Subject:

* Products

Contact

SCP SCIENCE

1-514-457-0701

***@scpscience.com SCP SCIENCE1-514-457-0701

End

--, a manufacturer of analytical instruments, supplies and standards to the atomic spectroscopy market introduces its newest product line:ConcentricNebulizers for ICP / ICP-MS sample introduction. Along with Concentric Nebulizers, theline of products consists of PVC flared and non-flared peristaltic pump tubing; Mini X-Flow nebulizer; spray chambers; torches; and ICP-MS sampler/skimmer cones.Concentric glass and quartz nebulizers have been the cornerstone for sample introduction in ICP spectroscopy for over three decades.expands theirline by introducing a range of glass and quartz concentric nebulizers for trace metal analysis.manufactures Type "A" (General Purpose), Type "C" (High Solids) and Type "K" (Argon Low-Flow) nebulizers. Each and every nebulizer is tested by the Quality Control Department and its unique sample uptake (ml/min) as well as its argon pressure (psi) wcj is provided, in order to have a consistent sample introduction nebulizer.pack ofPVC pump tubing orICP Standard* (single element, 1,000 ppm, 2 x 25 ml) with the purchase of aproduct; including nebulizers, spray chambers, torches and ICP-MS cones (sampler and skimmer). *The following elements are excluded from all special offers: Be, Sc, Ru, Rh, Pd, Re, Os, Ir, Pt, Au, Tm, Lu.Founded in 1980,is a privately owned manufacturer of analytical instruments, supplies, standards, reagents, and certified reference materials for inorganic chemical laboratories.For more information about's product catalog, please see below:1-800-361-6820 / 1-514-457-0701 (North America, International)+33 (0) 1 69 18 71 17 (France)+49 (0) 8342-89560-61 / +49 (0) 8342-89560-60 (Germany)