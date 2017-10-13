News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PlasmaFLOW Concentric Nebulizers for ICP Spectrometers by SCP SCIENCE
Concentric glass and quartz nebulizers have been the cornerstone for sample introduction in ICP spectroscopy for over three decades. SCP SCIENCE expands their PlasmaFLOW line by introducing a range of glass and quartz concentric nebulizers for trace metal analysis.
SCP SCIENCE manufactures Type "A" (General Purpose), Type "C" (High Solids) and Type "K" (Argon Low-Flow) nebulizers. Each and every nebulizer is tested by the Quality Control Department and its unique sample uptake (ml/min) as well as its argon pressure (psi) wcj is provided, in order to have a consistent sample introduction nebulizer.
LIMITED TIME OFFER
FREE pack of PlasmaFLOW PVC pump tubing or FREE ICP Standard* (single element, 1,000 ppm, 2 x 25 ml) with the purchase of a PlasmaFLOW product; including nebulizers, spray chambers, torches and ICP-MS cones (sampler and skimmer). *The following elements are excluded from all special offers: Be, Sc, Ru, Rh, Pd, Re, Os, Ir, Pt, Au, Tm, Lu.
More about SCP SCIENCE:
Founded in 1980, SCP SCIENCE is a privately owned manufacturer of analytical instruments, supplies, standards, reagents, and certified reference materials for inorganic chemical laboratories.
For more information about SCP SCIENCE's product catalog, please see below:
1-800-361-6820 / 1-514-457-0701 (North America, International)
+33 (0) 1 69 18 71 17 (France)
+49 (0) 8342-89560-61 / +49 (0) 8342-89560-60 (Germany)
sales@scpscience.com
www.scpscience.com
Contact
SCP SCIENCE
1-514-457-0701
***@scpscience.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse