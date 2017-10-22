JOAP / Military D-Standards By CONOSTAN® - Division of SCP SCIENCE

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Standards

• Spectroscopy

• Chemistry Industry:

• Science Location:

• Montreal - Quebec - Canada Subject:

• Products

Contact

SCP SCIENCE

514-457-0701

sales@scpscience.com SCP SCIENCE514-457-0701

End

-- The CONOSTAN® Division of SCP SCIENCE is the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of Elements in Oil standards and related spectroscopy products. CONOSTAN® products are used extensively in the calibration and operation of analytical instruments for the analysis of elements in oil and other organic fluids. CONOSTAN® is the only source of metallo-organic standards in the history of the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST). The variety of products afford convenience as reference and routine analytical materials for AA, ICP, DCP, XRF, Rotrode, and other analytical techniques. CONOSTAN® manufactures Lubricant Analysis Standards, PartiSTAN Particle Size Standards, Petroleum Analysis Standards, PremiSOLV ICP Solvent, Sulfur and Chlorine in Oil Standards, Viscosity Standards, Matrix Reference Materials, Metallo-Organic Standards, and many other oil analysis standards. One of the many lines of CONOSTAN® Metallo-Organic Standards, is the JOAP/Military D-Series. CONOSTAN® is the original source of D-Series Standards. More than wcj 35 years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense's Spectrometric Oil Analysis Program Standards Committee required standards for its wear metals analysis programs. With no reliable commercial source of metals in oil standards, the CONOSTAN® research team set to work in developing a reliable standard. The result was CONOSTAN®'s uniquely superior chemistry which was adopted by the Department of Defense for its D-Series Standards. As with all CONOSTAN® products, the D-Series of standards are all extremely stable and accurate. They are available in Original and MIL-DTL-85694-compliant (JOAP) formulations. Returning CONOSTAN® D Series users should select from the CONOSTAN® original line of standards, while JOAP participants can now choose from our MIL-DTL-85694-compliant line. Please see our website for more information.About SCP SCIENCE:SCP SCIENCE has served the inorganic analytical chemistry market since 1980. We bring to our customers specialized products for atomic spectroscopy. The company has grown substantially in recent years through the development of extensive internal manufacturing capability, acquisition of several companies (including CONOSTAN®) which have been incorporated into the main company, and expansion of its sales and distribution network around the world. SCP SCIENCE is now ISO 9001 Registered and ISO 17025 & Guide 34 Accredited.For more information, contact SCP SCIENCE by phone at 1-800-361-6820 (in North America) / 1-514-457-0701 (outside North America), by email at sales@scpscience.com, or by visiting www.scpscience.com.