Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Financial Advisor Leads Fundraising Efforts
Near West Little League aims to be epicenter of community transformation
For the past three years, Pickett has served as president of the Near West Little League, an integrated inner-city program for children ages 5 to 15 which empowers coaches, athletes and families to be servant-leaders. Under his leadership, the program has grown to 18 teams, 200 kids and 50 volunteer coaches, umpires, and scorers.
"The program has provided a safe-haven for kids of Chicago's Near West side for the past 22 years, teaching the game of baseball, but more importantly life skills that can be used on and off the field," said Pickett.
"Sean is an exemplary servant-leader,"
Pickett, who grew up on the west coast, was surrounded by a supportive family and community. He started playing baseball in an inner-city league and quickly learned that the sport could be an equalizer where your background didn't matter.
As a resident of Chicago's West Side, he sees some of his neighbor's struggle with joblessness, violence, homelessness, discrimination, and substance abuse. "I feel a strong sense of responsibility to provide in a way that can help our youth learn skills to make good choices as they grow," he added.
While the program has provided a haven for many kids, Pickett would like to see the kids spend more time on the fields, developing their skills, and staying off the streets. It's the reason he is leading efforts to raise $15,000 for a batting cage and pitching machine.
"The more at-bats we give them, the more confidence they develop," he said. "Even more so, a batting cage and pitching machine give us the opportunity to keep them on the fields longer, and thereby safer," he adds.
The fundraising effort is a big undertaking for a program that runs on $30,000 a year, financed primarily by private donations, but Pickett remains dedicated.
He is leading from a position of strength and a legacy of leadership of Northwestern Mutual – Chicago financial professionals.
In 1995, Bob Muzikowski, a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual - Chicago, and his wife Tina, started the Near West Little League in the Cabrini Green housing projects. His story was portrayed in the 2001 Paramount movie Hard Ball.
In the years that followed, members of the firm's leadership including Corey McQuade, managing partner, and Toby Eng, district director have coached and mentored youth while helping fundraise to keep the league going.
Today, Pickett has tapped his Northwestern Mutual – Chicago colleagues Richie Green, Bo Muzikowski, Tara O'Dea, Taylor Overman, Tommy Parks, Kevin Reddington, Bryce Simon, Chase Weaver and Kim Westfall to provide a new generation of servant leaders. The financial professionals volunteer as coaches while helping to raise funds through team sponsorships.
"I'm on a mission to make certain the youth in my neighborhood have opportunities for success wcj regardless of the challenges they face," he said.
About Near West Little League
Near West Little League aims to be the epicenter of community transformation by empowering coaches, athletes, and families to be servant leaders in and around Chicago's near West side. To learn more about the league visit http://nearwest.org/
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry, 2017. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
