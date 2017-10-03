 
NFL Star Shawne Merriman Builds New Fan Base With The Success of LIGHTS OUT DRIVE: A Day With NASCAR

Merriman Delivers Inspirational Welcome to Middle School Students During An Exclusive NASCAR Experience
 
 
WASHINGTON - Oct. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Former NFL player Shawne Merriman hosted an activity-packed day with NASCAR for a select group of Maryland middle school students during his  youth initiative, Lights Out THE DRIVE.  "A Day with NASCAR" at Dover International Speedway gave the group of 8-16 year olds their first in-person NASCAR racing experience and was deemed a huge success.  Held Friday, THE DRIVE won over the interest of enthusiastic ·participants for the sport of car racing and created a new fan base for NASCAR.

As a highlight of the day, students were given a "locker room pep talk" style welcome by Merriman and granted a VIP meet-and-greet with Rev Racing drivers from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and Legend youth series.  In an exclusive VIP area, Merriman's guests were introduced to drivers Jay Beasley, Collin Cabre, Chase Cabre, Ruben Garcia, Jr., Macy Causey, Madeline Crane and Nicholas Sanchez.  The bevy of drivers interacted with the bustling crowd while signing autographs and granting numerous photo opportunities.

"Today is nothing short epic for our kids," states Derel Owens, founder of Baltimore-based Top Notch Kidz.  "They were excited to meet the NASCAR drivers and memorized by sheer speed of the cars on the track. I can't thank Shawne enough for giving us this opportunity," continues Ownes.

Merriman extended the special invitation to his alma mater, James Madison Middle School, and Top Notch Kidz.  THE DRIVE, which brought together nearly 100 participants, gave the group of Maryland youth the opportunity to get up close and personal with NASCAR. Personally guided by Merriman, students enjoyed a full day of pre-qualifying racing coupled with an autograph session and an inspirational wcj speech by Merriman.

"I'm giving you this opportunity so you can experience something new and be able to go back and inspire others, stated Merriman during is welcome remarks to students.

As an adjunct to the official launch of the 2017 Lights Out Kids Collection, sold exclusively at Maryland-based ShoeCity, THE DRIVE aligns perfectly with Merriman's ownership in the NASCAR K&N West team and Lights Out clothing.  The highly anticipated event was deemed a huge success by Merriman while accomplishing its intended goals; garnish new interest in NASCAR and underscore the continued success of Lights Out Brand.  THE DRIVE  was supported by generous donations from NASCAR, Dover International Speedway and Grotto Pizza.

About Lights Out Brand

Lights Out is a San Diego-based active apparel and lifestyle brand founded by three-time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman. The company specializes in men's and women's performance tees, sports bags, and other active gear that incorporates the latest technical fabrications with fashion-forward designs. To shop or learn more about Lights Out, please visit http://www.lightsoutbrand.com.

Media Contact
Natasha Rennie
Urban Public Relations | DC | Miami | LA
202.560.6868
***@urban-publicist.com
Source:Lights Out Brand
Email:***@urban-publicist.com Email Verified
Tags:Shawne Merriman, Natasha Rennie, Lights Out Brand
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
