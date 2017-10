NFL Star Shawne Merriman Builds New Fan Base With The Success of LIGHTS OUT DRIVE: A Day With NASCAR

Merriman Delivers Inspirational Welcome to Middle School Students During An Exclusive NASCAR Experience

-- Former NFL player Shawne Merriman hosted an activity-packed day with NASCAR for a select group of Maryland middle school students during his youth initiative, Lights Out THE DRIVE. "A Day with NASCAR" at Dover International Speedway gave the group of 8-16 year olds their first in-person NASCAR racing experience and was deemed a huge success. Held Friday, THE DRIVE won over the interest of enthusiastic ·participants for the sport of car racing and created a new fan base for NASCAR.As a highlight of the day, students were given a "locker room pep talk" style welcome by Merriman and granted a VIP meet-and-greet with Rev Racing drivers from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and Legend youth series. In an exclusive VIP area, Merriman's guests were introduced to drivers Jay Beasley, Collin Cabre, Chase Cabre, Ruben Garcia, Jr., Macy Causey, Madeline Crane and Nicholas Sanchez. The bevy of drivers interacted with the bustling crowd while signing autographs and granting numerous photo opportunities.Merriman extended the special invitation to his alma mater, James Madison Middle School, and Top Notch Kidz. THE DRIVE, which brought together nearly 100 participants, gave the group of Maryland youth the opportunity to get up close and personal with NASCAR. Personally guided by Merriman, students enjoyed a full day of pre-qualifying racing coupled with an autograph session and an inspirational wcj speech by Merriman.As an adjunct to the official launch of the 2017 Lights Out Kids Collection, sold exclusively at Maryland-based ShoeCity, THE DRIVE aligns perfectly with Merriman's ownership in the NASCAR K&N West team and Lights Out clothing. The highly anticipated event was deemed a huge success by Merriman while accomplishing its intended goals; garnish new interest in NASCAR and underscore the continued success of Lights Out Brand. THE DRIVE was supported by generous donations from NASCAR, Dover International Speedway and Grotto Pizza.Lights Out is a San Diego-based active apparel and lifestyle brand founded by three-time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman. The company specializes in men's and women's performance tees, sports bags, and other active gear that incorporates the latest technical fabrications with fashion-forward designs. To shop or learn more about Lights Out, please visit http://www.lightsoutbrand.com