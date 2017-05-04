News By Tag
Lights Out Clothing Brand Announces the Exclusive New Line of Active Gear For Summer 2017
NFL Elite Shawne Merriman Launches the Highly Anticipated Line-up of Stylish T-Shirts Bringing Bold Style and High Performance to the Lights Out Collection
The captivating collection of Lights Out performance gear is being described by fashion insiders as bold and unapologetic. Named after Merriman's NFL nickname, Lights Out, it is purposefully designed for the active modern lifestyle. Lights Out will premiere at sportswear retailers from Washington, DC to Atlanta, as of Monday, May 1st.
Grid-iron inspired, Lights Out is the rapidly growing active lifestyle brand combining high -performance fabrication with distinctive high-energy designs. The 2017 Lights Out line-up includes a wide range of tees such as the "Japanese Crush," the "Lighting Bolt," and the "Knockout." The fusion of abstract designs and a bold combination of hues allows Lights Out to dominate the field for fashion forward active clothing.
Early media and celebrity attention has positioned the elite athlete's brand as the new must-have clothing line. Although the 2017 Lights Out t-shirt is the cornerstone of the collection, the brand offers a full array of performance gear and promises to be "the only active clothing brand you will ever need."
Making its east coast retail debut on May 1st, the Lights Out collection will be available at 60 locations of top sportswear retailers from the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia market to the greater Atlanta area.
The 2017 Lights Out collection can be previewed and purchased on-line at www.LightsOutBrand.com. The interactive site features links to the Lights Out social media pages, inspirational stories, workout tips, and the "who's who" of celebrities and athletes sporting Lights Out gear.
About Lights Out Brand
Lights Out is a San Diego-based active apparel and lifestyle brand founded by three-time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman. The company specializes in men's and women's performance tees, sports bags, and other active gear that incorporates the latest technical fabrications with fashion-forward designs. To shop or learn about Lights Out, please visit http://www.lightsoutbrand.com.
Media Contact
Natasha Rennie, Urban Public Relations
Direct 202.560.6868 Email | natasha@urban
2025606868
natasha@urban-
