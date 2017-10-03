Five-Year Warranty and Service Package on Maserati vehicles in Middle East and Africa

Across the Middle East and Africa region, official importer and dealers of new Maserati vehicles, will now offer a five-year warranty and service package on all cars sold, upping the ante in the luxury sports car segment.

--Across the Middle East and Africa region, official importer and dealers of new Maserati vehicles, will now offer a five-year warranty and service package on all cars sold, upping the ante in the luxury sports car segment.With distinctive Italian style and breath-taking design features – and now with this value-added offer for the region, the brand is further underlining its key characteristics of design, exclusivity and performance.The comprehensive service contract which is available across the range, also covers engine oil and air filters, front and rear brake pad and discs kits as well as drive belts in addition to few select consumables.Maserati connoisseurs can choose from the sports executive sedan – the Ghibli; the flagship sedan – Quattroporte;the sporty GranTurismo;the four-seater convertible – GranCabrio; and the only SUV in the range – Levante."The point our vehicles leave the many showrooms across the region is not the point where Maserati experience ends – in fact – it is the very opposite," said Luca Delfino, General Manager for Maserati Middle East and Africa. "Maserati aims to offer exceptional aftersales care and experience as we recognise this is such a crucial part of vehicle ownership. With this new package, we are cementing our commitment to our drivers further.""Our new vehicles only need to be serviced once every 20,000 kilometres or 12 months – whichever comes first wcj – offering our valued clientele peace of mind on our vehicle craftsmanship and performance. However, with this additional bumper-to-bumper warranty and comprehensive service package we aim to give drivers even more value when considering the total cost of ownership" comments Vito Caputo, Aftersales Director for Maserati Middle East and Africa.There's never been a better time to buy cars sporting the iconic Trident badge from the Modena-based automaker.For more details and information on the offer, visit your nearest showroom.