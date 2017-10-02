News By Tag
WindSync at Adelphi University on October 20
The revolutionary wind quintet performs an exhilarating concert
Hailed by the Houston Chronicle as "revolutionary chamber musicians," Gold Medalist in the National Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and winner of the Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh International Competition, this dynamic ensemble focuses on building a connection with audiences through adventurous programming and charismatic stage presence. Critics and audiences alike rave about programs that expand the wind quintet repertoire with newly commissioned works written for WindSync as well as a wide array of original arrangements of classical masterworks. These five virtuoso players perform exclusively from memory and specialize in creative concerts that inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.
WindSync will also host a lecture and demo with Adelphi student musicians as well as a composition workshop with student composers.
The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $30 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts wcj and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
