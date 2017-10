Web and IT Accessibility for Students With Disabilities: Updated Section 508 and ADA Compliance

This webinar will examine the updated Section 508 of ADA rules and how they are applied in institutions of higher education, so colleges and university professionals can replicate successful models that ensure equal access to education.

Contact

Edupliance

8448101151

***@edupliance.com Edupliance8448101151

End

--announces webinar titled, "" that aims to update attendees on the changes made to the Section 508 of the Americans with Disabilities Act, along with the impact these changes will have to students in higher education that are covered by Section 508 specifically in areas of technology, including but not limited to online instruction, visual presentations, college web pages, and learning resources. The event goes LIVE on Tuesday, October 10, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10 AM to 11:00 AM PST.Since thewas enacted in 1990, students with disabilities have pushed colleges to deal with physical barriers (such as buildings one could enter only via stairs), for sign language interpreters or other accommodations that would allow them to fully benefit from all that higher education offers. Many colleges and universities continue to overlook the accessibility issues raised by information and communication technology. In January, the federal government finished work on updating, which details the accessibility standards federal agencies, contractors and employers must meet, both online and in person. The rule itself goes into effect on, giving federal agencies a year to prepare. The lack of understanding colleges and universities have in regard to ADA, 504 and 508 is disturbing, given the length of time both have been in effect and the number of lawsuits that have outlined what is a reasonable accommodation. By examining the rules and how they are applied in institutions of higher education, college and university professionals can replicate successful models that both ensure equal access to education.The 60-minute webinar will be conducted bywho has 18 years of experience in the fields of student services and learning resources. While at North Lake College in Irving,TX, he has expanded his work to include multiple student cohorts, including Title IX initiatives. He is presently the Director of the Office of Planning and Development, and served as director of learning resources and was also Title IX Coordinator from 2014-2016. In that role, Kent created the first comprehensive Title IX intake and response program in the Dallas County District. Kent has earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma and wcj a Juris Doctorate in Law from Texas Wesleyan University.· How ADA and 508 Relate to Your Institution.· Gain an insight into how Rule 508 will change· Understand How Section 508 serves as a roadmap for Colleges and Universities· Realize the benefits that accompany changes to Section 508· Discuss how to implement responsible accommodationsTo register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/ webinar/updated- section-508- an... Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.support@edupliance.com