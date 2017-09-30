News By Tag
Web and IT Accessibility for Students With Disabilities: Updated Section 508 and ADA Compliance
This webinar will examine the updated Section 508 of ADA rules and how they are applied in institutions of higher education, so colleges and university professionals can replicate successful models that ensure equal access to education.
Since the Americans with Disability Act or ADA was enacted in 1990, students with disabilities have pushed colleges to deal with physical barriers (such as buildings one could enter only via stairs), for sign language interpreters or other accommodations that would allow them to fully benefit from all that higher education offers. Many colleges and universities continue to overlook the accessibility issues raised by information and communication technology. In January, the federal government finished work on updating Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which details the accessibility standards federal agencies, contractors and employers must meet, both online and in person. The rule itself goes into effect on Jan. 18, 2018, giving federal agencies a year to prepare. The lack of understanding colleges and universities have in regard to ADA, 504 and 508 is disturbing, given the length of time both have been in effect and the number of lawsuits that have outlined what is a reasonable accommodation. By examining the rules and how they are applied in institutions of higher education, college and university professionals can replicate successful models that both ensure equal access to education.
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Kent Seaver who has 18 years of experience in the fields of student services and learning resources. While at North Lake College in Irving,TX, he has expanded his work to include multiple student cohorts, including Title IX initiatives. He is presently the Director of the Office of Planning and Development, and served as director of learning resources and was also Title IX Coordinator from 2014-2016. In that role, Kent created the first comprehensive Title IX intake and response program in the Dallas County District. Kent has earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma and wcj a Juris Doctorate in Law from Texas Wesleyan University.
Webinar attendees will learn:
· How ADA and 508 Relate to Your Institution.
· Gain an insight into how Rule 508 will change
· Understand How Section 508 serves as a roadmap for Colleges and Universities
· Realize the benefits that accompany changes to Section 508
· Discuss how to implement responsible accommodations
