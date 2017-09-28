Country(s)
aACE Software Celebrates 15 Years in Business
Over a decade of trust-based collaboration with small- and mid-sized companies leads to artisan software for their business operations
NEW YORK - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2002, aACE Software's founding team came together to develop an elegant business management solution for a premier creative agency in Manhattan. aACE has evolved from consultancy to ERP provider, but maintains its original vision: affordable, cross-platform business management software that helps growing companies across America to succeed.
Software is more than the means to an end; aACE 5 is a finely crafted instrument that enriches client operations. aACE developers have worked with dozens of clients in various industries to refine this product. It is built from the workday experiences of SMEs across the country. To celebrate our 15th anniversary, we'd like to thank some of the companies who helped us achieve Art in ERP.
Janibell (formerly Sinclair Worldwide) switched from Windows to Mac and found that aACE offers the best of both worlds. Janibell President, Bumkee Kim: "aACE is a great all-around package that also offers flexibility and excellent design. The aACE user interface features a clean layout and shows that much thought and care went into the development of the software. We feel confident that aACE will serve Janibell for a long time."
Even after 30 years in business, aACE helped Vacutherm, Inc. grow wcj revenue by 800%. Vacutherm President and Owner, Jim Parker: "I've never experienced as easy an implementation of anything like I experienced with the aACE team. I have recommended aACE to many of the manufacturers I work with in this industry and others. I think it could work for almost any type of business."
With aACE, Restylers' Choice achieved a 90% decrease in declined credit cards, eliminated 1 full day of accounting work each month, and freed up 2,000 square feet of warehouse space. Restylers' Choice President, Doug Jacobs: "Looking back at our transition to aACE, I realize how smooth the process went... The reality is that we were up, running, and processing orders very easily the first day of business on aACE."
aACE Software wishes all clients and partners a happy anniversary — we couldn't have made aACE a world-class solution without you. Here's to 15 more years of Art in ERP!
For more information, please visit our website at www.aacesoft.com.
About aACE Software
In 2002, the aACE Software founding team came together while developing a robust yet appealing software package for a premier creative agency in Manhattan. As they expanded to create new tools for additional clients, the team organized as Avant Garde Information Solutions, LLC (dba aACE Software). They gradually crafted a compelling product, envisioned as a comprehensive, affordable ERP solution for small businesses. After 15 years that initial product has evolved into aACE 5, a comprehensive tool that seamlessly supports sales, operations, and accounting teams. aACE 5 realizes the team's vision of Art in ERP.
