aACE Software Unveils New Version of Business Management Suite
Strategic approach of quiet sales and aggressive product refinement culminates in gold-standard ERP/CRM package.
NEW YORK - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- aACE Software, the best-kept secret in business management software, releases the aACE 5 suite—an integrated solution for operations, accounting, and sales, tailored to the unique needs of growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
aACE 5 offers a compelling alternative for businesses dependent on open-source solutions like xTuple, browser-based solutions like NetSuite, or client/server solutions like QuickBooks, Dynamics, and Sage. Built with FileMaker, a subsidiary of Apple, aACE 5 offers on-site and cloud-based hosting, easy customization, plus cross-platform support for Mac and Windows.
aACE 5 displays an unparalleled elegance in the user experience, the functional stability, and even the codebase. The quote-to-cash integration that aACE 5 offers has helped past clients lead their industries in operational efficiency.
"aACE 5 is the culmination of nearly 15 years of intensive R&D," said Michael Bethuy, President of aACE Software. "Dozens of our clients have generously helped us perfect the feature set. We combine that with an elegant interface that is pleasing to use. This unique blend of form and function resonates with our new slogan: 'Art in ERP'."
Please visit aacesoft.com for testimonials from our existing clients, plus key features for accounting, customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), inventory, order management, production, shipping & receiving, calendar & scheduling, third-party integrations, and mobile apps.
About aACE Software
The aACE Software founding team initially came together in 2002 while developing a business software solution for one of midtown Manhattan's premier creative agencies. After 15 years of close collaboration with clients from many industries, that initial effort has evolved into an ERP suite designed around the end-user. The newly released aACE 5 is truly artisan software. It is a comprehensive tool that seamlessly supports sales, operations, and accounting teams, yet is also flexible, affordable, elegant, and a pleasure to use. aACE v.5 realizes the team's vision of Art in ERP.
