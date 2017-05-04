aACE Software Recognized as ERP FrontRunner

Gartner Digital Markets (GDM) identifies aACE as a noteworthy contender in the ERP space.

NEW YORK - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- aACE Software was named by SoftwareAdvice.com as a significant ERP Contender, using the data-driven methodology from Gartner.



The 2017 FrontRunners report helps small businesses find software products that offer the best capability and value. The report focuses on four categories: Leaders, Pacesetters, Masters, and Contenders. The Leaders segment collects the most widely used products. Pacesetters include broad functionality sets, while the Masters group concentrates on more limited, highly valued features. The Contenders sector includes aACE and is reserved for strong products that currently fly below the radar, but are capturing increased attention.



The Gartner methodology for this report draws on public data sources, info from each technology vendor, plus user ratings and product reviews. Each product review is validated to ensure it meets quality standards. The



"We're pleased at this recognition from a research group as well-respected as Gartner Digital Markets using Gartner methodologies," said aACE Software CEO, Michael Bethuy. "This report distinguishes us for something we've been working on for many, many years — building high-quality software."



To read user reviews about aACE, please



The content for the FrontRunners quadrant is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology. The results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.



