Redd Remedies Upgrades from NetSuite to aACE 5
Award-winning nutrition company solves their ERP pain-points by switching to aACE.
Recommended by Vital Planet, another midsize nutrition company and aACE client of over two years, aACE was endorsed as the solution to typical problems with NetSuite: un-intuitive design, labor-intensive reports, and disproportionate costs. Redd Remedies investigated the notable benefits that aACE offers, then decided this new provider was a much better match. They moved forward to deploy aACE 5 on an aggressive timeline. In only two months, they were able to go-live, enjoying a seamless transition to the FileMaker-based, cross-platform business management suite.
Redd Remedies Founder and CEO Dan Chapman says, "We have been able to reduce order entry errors, minimize order approval due to built-in double checks and accuracy of promotions/campaigns, and drastically improve our ship time from order entry to out-the-door. aACE is already helping us save hundreds of labor-hours each month."
aACE Software CEO Michael Bethuy says, "Redd Remedies is a great example of the SMEs that aACE 5 is designed to accelerate. We offer a compelling alternative for businesses dependent on browser-based solutions like NetSuite, open-source solutions like xTuple, or client/server solutions like QuickBooks, Dynamics, and Sage."
aACE was able to accommodate a majority of Redd Remedies' needs right out of the box. The remaining needs represented in-house expertise they had acquired after many years in business, and aACE's easy customization allowed them to codify those learnings to maximize their competitive advantage.
About aACE Software
In 2002, the aACE Software founding team came together while developing a business software package that was robust yet appealing for one of midtown Manhattan's premier creative agencies. As they expanded to create new tools for additional clients, the team organized as Avant Garde Information Solutions, LLC (dba aACE Software). They gradually crafted a compelling product, envisioned as a comprehensive yet affordable ERP solution for small businesses. After 15 years of close collaboration with clients from many industries, that initial product has evolved into a software suite designed around the end-user. The newly released aACE 5 suite is artisan software, which our clients describe as a delight to deploy and a pleasure to use. It is powerful enough to seamlessly support sales, operations, and accounting teams, yet is also flexible, affordable, and elegant. aACE v.5 realizes the team's vision of Art in ERP.
