Country(s)
Industry News
aACE Software announces its expansion to Boise, Idaho
Boise office becomes HQ for general operations, while Manhattan office specializes in R&D
BOISE, Idaho - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- aACE Software is proud to announce its new headquarters in Boise, Idaho, marking an expansion for the company after 15 years in Manhattan. Boise will be the new location for the company's general operations, including core product development, technical support, documentation, and administration. The Boise Valley Economic Partnership has compiled a list of recent accolades for the region that make the value of this expansion clear. Publications such as Forbes, Vogue, and CNBC have recognized Boise as an outstanding place to live and work.
Says aACE Software Founder and President Michael Bethuy, "I moved back home to Boise in 2015, and thanks to the reduced expenses I was able to hire an additional full-time developer. We're a self-financed company, so the lower costs make a big difference. The stability of a family-oriented region like the Treasure Valley also helps us reduce employee turnover. It's important to us that our staff is able to learn and grow within the company so that we can offer our clients the benefits of knowledgeable, experienced representatives. And the presence of large organizations like Hewlett-Packard and Micron will ensure that we have a ready pool of seasoned, tech-savvy workers to recruit from as we grow."
New wcj York City was the starting point of the aACE 5 vision for Art in ERP, and the Manhattan office will continue to play a crucial role with a primary emphasis on sales and R&D. This syncs well with the unique creative culture of Manhattan. Ongoing innovations in the aACE Software business suite will expand our selection of mobile apps and third-party integrations.
aACE Software is excited to bring its vision of artisan software to the growing Boise technology scene. Joining with the Boise Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Technology Council and Software Alliance we are dedicated to promoting success in the region. The synergy between our Manhattan and Boise offices will help us continue to achieve our vision of Art in ERP.
For more information, please visit our website at www.aacesoft.com.
About aACE Software
In 2002, the aACE Software founding team came together while developing a business software package that was robust yet appealing for one of midtown Manhattan's premier creative agencies. As they expanded to create new tools for additional clients, the team organized as Avant Garde Information Solutions, LLC (dba aACE Software). They gradually crafted a compelling product, envisioned as a comprehensive, yet affordable ERP solution for small businesses. After 15 years of close collaboration with clients from many industries, that initial product has evolved into a software suite designed around the end-user. The newly released aACE 5 suite is artisan software, which our clients describe as a delight to deploy and a pleasure to use. It is a comprehensive tool that seamlessly supports sales, operations, and accounting teams, yet is also flexible, affordable, and elegant. aACE 5 realizes the team's vision of Art in ERP.
Contact
Michael Bethuy
***@aacesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 12, 2017