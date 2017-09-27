 
News By Tag
* Automation
* Creativity
* Profitability
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

Department of Energy Representatives and Ida Byrd-Hill to Discuss The Science of Creative Thinking

Women of Color STEM Conference is a perfect place to discuss creativity, innovation and 21st century profitability.
 
 
Self Driving Cars. Robots. Software.
Self Driving Cars. Robots. Software.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automation
Creativity
Profitability

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Detroit - Michigan - US

Subject:
Events

DETROIT - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Creativity is the foundation of new inventions, innovations, new business models startups and hence 21st century profitability.  Self- driving cars. Mobility. Cryptocurrency. Fintech. Social media started with creativity.

Kelly Mitchell, Special Assistant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, U.S. Department of Energy will moderate The Science of Creative Thinking panel October 6 2017 at the Women of Color STEM conference at the Detroit Marriott at 9 am. Approximately 5000 attendees are expected this conference.

The panel includes Othalene Lawrence, Scientist, Senior Diversity and STEM Program Lead,US Department of Energy and Ida Byrd-Hill President Uplift, Inc.  The Science of Creative Thinking panel will discuss how creativity is a learnable trait that can be refined into an everyday, usable skill to find solutions for everyday problems and more importantly new inventions, innovations, and new business models of profitability.

The Department of Energy thrives by its mission to ensure America's security and prosperity by addressing energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through TRANSFORMATIVE SCIENCE wcj and technology solutions.

Uplift, Inc. which began as an Idea Incubator, seeks TRANSFORMATIVE technology solutions as well. Its President, Ida Byrd-Hill, participated in 3 bank Mergers, moving a few departments from manual paper to automated systems. She was instrumental in automating the statement/check and human resources recruiting/payroll processes.

Ida Byrd-Hill created Uplift, Inc.'s signature event, Automation Workz as she sees automation accelerating in the 21st century. She states, "People should become more creative as that human function is not easily replicated by software or robots." Become a sponsor of Automation Workz and Uplift, Inc. Today http://upliftinc.org/automation_workz.aspx

Contact
Uplift, Inc.
***@upliftinc.org
End
Source:
Email:***@upliftinc.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Uplift, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share