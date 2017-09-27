News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Department of Energy Representatives and Ida Byrd-Hill to Discuss The Science of Creative Thinking
Women of Color STEM Conference is a perfect place to discuss creativity, innovation and 21st century profitability.
Kelly Mitchell, Special Assistant, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, U.S. Department of Energy will moderate The Science of Creative Thinking panel October 6 2017 at the Women of Color STEM conference at the Detroit Marriott at 9 am. Approximately 5000 attendees are expected this conference.
The panel includes Othalene Lawrence, Scientist, Senior Diversity and STEM Program Lead,US Department of Energy and Ida Byrd-Hill President Uplift, Inc. The Science of Creative Thinking panel will discuss how creativity is a learnable trait that can be refined into an everyday, usable skill to find solutions for everyday problems and more importantly new inventions, innovations, and new business models of profitability.
The Department of Energy thrives by its mission to ensure America's security and prosperity by addressing energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through TRANSFORMATIVE SCIENCE wcj and technology solutions.
Uplift, Inc. which began as an Idea Incubator, seeks TRANSFORMATIVE technology solutions as well. Its President, Ida Byrd-Hill, participated in 3 bank Mergers, moving a few departments from manual paper to automated systems. She was instrumental in automating the statement/check and human resources recruiting/payroll processes.
Ida Byrd-Hill created Uplift, Inc.'s signature event, Automation Workz as she sees automation accelerating in the 21st century. She states, "People should become more creative as that human function is not easily replicated by software or robots." Become a sponsor of Automation Workz and Uplift, Inc. Today http://upliftinc.org/
Contact
Uplift, Inc.
***@upliftinc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse