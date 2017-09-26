News By Tag
FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival Announces Final Round Of 2017 Film Selections - Orlando, Florida
The FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival has just announce the final round of film selections taking place Friday, October 13th - 15th, 2017 at the Premiere Cinema Theaters 14 in the Fashion Square Mall, Orlando, Florida.
What: The Original FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival
When: Friday, October 13th - 15th, 2017
Where: Premiere Cinema Theaters 14 in the Fashion Square Mall, Orlando, Florida
Florida's largest and longest running horror film festival, The FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival is proud to announce our final round of 2017 Official Film Selections!
Recently, we here at the FREAK SHOW announced our first round of 2017 Official Selections!
Films included were features Fractured (*World Premiere), 3 Dead Trick or Treaters, Hostile (*East Coast Premiere), and I Wish, I Wish (*USA Premiere). Joining these frightful films were a variety of super shorts, shorts, and student films. They included FUN, Buzzcut, Robb's Problem, Hush, The Madame in Black, Father, Marian, Ding Dong, Meow and Red Water!
However, we are not stopping there as we continue to spread the fear! We are proud to announce the final film selections for this year's 2017 FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival!
FEATURE FILM SELECTIONS
AGAINST THE NIGHT (USA) 2017
Directed by Brian Cavallaro
Description:
View trailer here: http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
3 (USA) 2017
Directed by Lou Simon
Description:
View trailer here: http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
CAPTURED (USA) 2017
Directed by Joe Arias
Description:
View trailer here: http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
RUN (Canada) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
KEEP ME CLOSE (USA) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
EXPOSURE (Argentina) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
MARY (USA) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
THE SOUND OF FEAR (USA) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
DRAW (ITALY) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
DRIP (USA) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
PANDEMONIUM (USA) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
PATIENT ZERO (Belgium) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD (Canada) - http://freakshowfilmfest.com/
Are you ready to "GET FREAKY" with us? If so, we are calling all Horror wcj Freaks, Fans, and Filmmakers to attend! So be sure to kick start your early Halloween festivities by attending the original FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival, presented by Fear Film Studios on Friday, October 13th - 15th, 2017 at the Premiere Cinema Theaters 14 located inside the Fashion Square Mall in Orlando, Florida.
The event will be hosted by Syfy Channel's very own Scott Tepperman from Ghost Hunters International. He is returning for his second year of hosting the festival and we couldn't be more excited!
In addition, this year's show opens on Friday the 13TH! So what better way to start the festival off then by offering an Exclusive Opening Night Screening of "Friday the 13TH"! So don't miss your chance to experience the fear all over again on the big screen! Get you tickets today as seats are limited!
Get your tickets for The FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival here: https://freakshowfilmfest.com/
The FREAK SHOW Horror Film Festival is sponsored by Fear Film Studios, Premiere Cinemas 14, The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell, Sony Creative CATALYST, Terror Films, Makeup & Creative Arts, LLC, Morphstore.com, Florida Geek Scene, 101.1 WJRR, Minuteman Press, Nerd Out, RavenWolf, The Sticker Dork, and Strike-Outs Bar & Grill.
ABOUT THE FREAK SHOW HORROR FILM FESTIVAL
Now in its 12th year, this international horror genre film festival is the brainchild of FEAR FILM Studios Owner Robert J. Massetti. As a veteran of the industry, Robert wanted to make a film festival that celebrates independent horror by giving the artist a forum to show his or her films.
This 3 day showcase highlights the most talented filmmakers from around the world. Its primary focus is to help filmmakers reach their true creative potential by opening up networking and visibility across the industry. The Festival screens at the PREMIERE CINEMAS 14 near the heart of Downtown Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit www.freakshowfilmfest.com
