 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Public Relations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615

Follow on Google News

PR & Comms Summit 2025 Unveils Star-Studded Keynotes from Universal, FOX, SAG-AFTRA and More

By: Florida Public Relations Association
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 19, 2025 - PRLog -- https://www.fpra.org/events-offerings/prcommssummit The 2025 PR & Comms Summit has unveiled its full keynote lineup, featuring powerhouse brands at the forefront of storytelling, innovation, and fan engagement. Held August 3–6 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, this year's summit will feature thought leaders from Universal Destinations & Experiences' new Epic Universe theme park, FOX Entertainment, SAG-AFTRA, Duolingo, and the wildly popular Savannah Bananas. View the full agenda and list of keynotes and breakout speakers at https://www.fpra.org/events-offerings/prcommssummit. (https://www.prandcommssummit.com/)

Now in its second year under a bold new brand, the Summit has become a magnet for modern communicators ready to elevate their craft in an ever-evolving landscape.

The speaker slate includes industry pros shaping the future of communications—whether through immersive experiences, viral campaigns, global movements, or unfiltered storytelling. Topics will explore artificial intelligence, fandom-driven engagement, brand storytelling, crisis response and more.

"We're bringing together speakers from companies that aren't just in the headlines—they're writing them," said Julie Frey, APR, CPRC, state president of the Florida Public Relations Association. "This year's lineup reflects what the PR & Comms Summit stands for: bold ideas, fresh voices and transformative strategies."

2025 Keynote Speakers Include:
  • Universal Epic Universe: Go behind the scenes of the decade's most anticipated theme park opening with the communications team at Universal Destinations & Experiences.
  • FOX Entertainment: Hear how FOX navigates the shifting media and content landscape in a post-network world.
  • SAG-AFTRA: Gain insight into the future of labor, equity, and messaging during unprecedented industry change.
  • Duolingo: Discover how irreverent brand voice and fandom have turned a language-learning app into a cultural icon.
  • Savannah Bananas: Learn how a minor baseball team became a viral sensation with sold-out stadiums and a cult following—all through brilliant brand storytelling.

Additional highlights include:
  • Deep-dive learning tracks and pre-summit intensives
  • Networking with creative, like-minded professionals
  • Guest-friendly programming and entertainment in the heart of Orlando

Registration is now open, and early bird pricing is available for a limited time. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure accommodations at Rosen Shingle Creek. Details and registration are available at https://www.fpra.org/events-offerings/prcommssummit.

The Florida Public Relations Association presents the 2025 PR & Comms Summit.

About the Florida Public Relations Association

Lt. Col. John Dillin, APR, CPRC, established the Florida Public Relations Association in 1938 to help public relations practitioners do their jobs better. As the oldest public relations organization in the country, FPRA is dedicated to developing public relations professionals who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the profession in Florida. FPRA is comprised of 16 professional and 14 student chapters throughout the state, offering professional development, networking, and recognition opportunities. For more information, visit www.fpra.org or contact the FPRA State Office at 941-365-2135 or state@fpra.org.

Contact
Susan Frantz
***@frantzmarketing.com
End
Source:Florida Public Relations Association
Email:***@frantzmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Public Relations
Industry:Business
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Frantz Marketing Solutions, LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

May 19, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share