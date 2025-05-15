Follow on Google News
PR & Comms Summit 2025 Unveils Star-Studded Keynotes from Universal, FOX, SAG-AFTRA and More
By: Florida Public Relations Association
Now in its second year under a bold new brand, the Summit has become a magnet for modern communicators ready to elevate their craft in an ever-evolving landscape.
The speaker slate includes industry pros shaping the future of communications—
"We're bringing together speakers from companies that aren't just in the headlines—they're writing them," said Julie Frey, APR, CPRC, state president of the Florida Public Relations Association. "This year's lineup reflects what the PR & Comms Summit stands for: bold ideas, fresh voices and transformative strategies."
2025 Keynote Speakers Include:
Additional highlights include:
Registration is now open, and early bird pricing is available for a limited time. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure accommodations at Rosen Shingle Creek. Details and registration are available at https://www.fpra.org/
The Florida Public Relations Association presents the 2025 PR & Comms Summit.
About the Florida Public Relations Association
Lt. Col. John Dillin, APR, CPRC, established the Florida Public Relations Association in 1938 to help public relations practitioners do their jobs better. As the oldest public relations organization in the country, FPRA is dedicated to developing public relations professionals who, through ethical and standardized practices, enhance the profession in Florida. FPRA is comprised of 16 professional and 14 student chapters throughout the state, offering professional development, networking, and recognition opportunities. For more information, visit www.fpra.org or contact the FPRA State Office at 941-365-2135 or state@fpra.org.
Contact
Susan Frantz
***@frantzmarketing.com
